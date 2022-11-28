Skip to main content

4-Star WR Karmello English includes Auburn in his top five

The former Auburn commit still has interest in the Tigers.

Karmello English, the 4-star wideout from Central-Phenix City released a top 5 list of schools.

The list consists of Michigan, Jackson State, Auburn, Alabama, and Kentucky.

English has been involved with all of the remaining schools he has listed. English has visited Auburn, Michigan, and Kentucky on multiple occasions. Alabama and Jackson State have also been visited by English.

The name Karmello English might bring up some familiarity in your head, and you'd be right you've heard his name before. And even if you haven't here is a refresher or introduction.

Karmello English stands six feet even and weighs 175 pounds. English plays for the Central-Phenix City Red Devils, who are coached by former Auburn quarterback, Patrick Nix.

English committed to Auburn on July 4th, 2022, and stayed on with the Tigers for two months as he decommitted on September 14th, 2022.

Since then Karmello has been busy, not only playing high school football at an elite level but visiting other schools. English totaled 850 yards on 75 receptions and 11 touchdowns. He also had 63 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. English visited Alabama and Kentucky multiple times during his senior season.

English has not set a commitment date, but one can assume it will be before or on Early Siging Day on December 21, 2022.

Thompson linebacker Kendall Franklin LB (20) and Thompson linebacker Seth Hampton (18) work to tackle Central wide receiver Karmello English (2) during the 7A state championship game in Birmingham Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr] 7a Championship Central Vs Thompson
