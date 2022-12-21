Wilky Denaud has officially signed with the Auburn Tigers

Auburn has officially signed a talented defensive lineman in the form of Wilky Denaud.

This is a huge get for the Freeze staff and the Auburn defensive line depth, as many of the players that made an impact this past year like Colby Wooden, Derick Hall, and Eku Leota will not be returning.

Auburn only returns Enyce Sledge, Marcus Harris, Jeffery M'ba, and Jayson Jones on the d-line. Denaud and the other lineman and EDGE pickups for Auburn will be key to helping the 2023 team and a first-year DL coach in Jeremy Garrett.

Denaud, is a four-star from Fort Pierce, Florida, which is about 120 miles north of Miami.

Auburn beat out the Hurricanes and Florida State for Denaud back in late July as Denaud verbally committed to the Tigers on the 27th.

He has a similar build as now former Auburn standout Colby Wooden, Denaud is 6'4 and weighs 245 pounds, when Wooden arrived at Auburn he was 6'4 and 243.

Though there will be a defensive scheme change as former defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding ran a 4-2-5 and a 4-3 scheme for Auburn, under new Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts, Denaud should have plenty of opportunity if he adds weight to play a more inside role or stays the same and plays a more edge rushing role.

Wilky showed off his versatility during his senior season for John Carroll Catholic, as he led the team in sacks with five and was also second on the team in tackles for loss with 16.

With this signing, Auburn will have signed at least one 4-star DL prospect in the past six recruiting cycles.

