Skip to main content

Xzavier McLeod is expected to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is aiming to make a push for talented defensive line prospect Xzavier McLeod.

Auburn is looking to have another recruiting-filled weekend on The Plains after hosting several key targets and recruits a week ago. 

Xzavier McLeod, a 4-star defensive lineman from Camden, South Carolina is expected to visit Auburn this weekend. Currently, South Carolina is favored to win his services but Bryan Harsin and his staff will look to sway him to come play for the Auburn Tigers. 

The 6-foot-4, 324-pound standout has received offers from essentially all of the teams in the SEC. He will spend time with new Auburn defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh. It will be an important visit for the Tigers as the defensive line is an important position in this year's class. 

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. wrote the following on McLeod. 

In a loaded defensive line group at the top of the list, the South Carolina native was the most consistent of the bunch, dominating from the interior against good blockers every time he lined up Sunday. McLeod flashed excellent footwork in drills and the quickness resonated against blockers, learning from the one over-exposed mistake he made along the way. McLeod gave away a swim move and paid for it after it led to a win on the previous rep, so he countered with a low-plane release and a more decisive rush his next time out. That quick lesson, great size and bounding quickness has McLeod's stock on the rise. Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and others are battling here. 

McLeod has the talent. The big question is if Auburn can get him interested in The Plains. 

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Recruiting

Xzavier McLeod is expected to visit Auburn this weekend

By Zac Blackerby4 minutes ago
Copy of Copy of Locked On Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (24)
Podcasts

Podcast: Dematrius Davis enters the transfer portal, leaves Auburn football

By Zac Blackerby15 minutes ago
South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White (11) runs with the ball against Auburn cornerback Ro Torrence (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Football

Auburn cornerback Ro Torrence has entered the transfer portal

By Lance Dawe15 hours ago
Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis (18) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Football

Five takeaways from Dematrius Davis' departure

By Lance Dawe17 hours ago
Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis (18) snaps the ball during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Football

Dematrius Davis announces that he has entered the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby and Lance Dawe17 hours ago
Joseph Gonzlez pitched during Auburn baseball's win against Texas Tech.
Baseball

Auburn baseball is still searching for a 3rd starting pitcher for the weekend

By Lindsay Crosby20 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn among college football's most intriguing quarterback battles

By Lance Dawe22 hours ago
Jan 7, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Prolific Prep's Yohan Traore (14) attempts to block a dunk from Eduprize Academy's Devontes Cobbs (2) during the first half at the PHHacility basketball gym. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Phhacility Basketball Gym
Basketball

Forward Yohan Traore expected to make a decision next week

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago