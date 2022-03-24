Xzavier McLeod is expected to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is looking to have another recruiting-filled weekend on The Plains after hosting several key targets and recruits a week ago.

Xzavier McLeod, a 4-star defensive lineman from Camden, South Carolina is expected to visit Auburn this weekend. Currently, South Carolina is favored to win his services but Bryan Harsin and his staff will look to sway him to come play for the Auburn Tigers.

The 6-foot-4, 324-pound standout has received offers from essentially all of the teams in the SEC. He will spend time with new Auburn defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh. It will be an important visit for the Tigers as the defensive line is an important position in this year's class.

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. wrote the following on McLeod.

In a loaded defensive line group at the top of the list, the South Carolina native was the most consistent of the bunch, dominating from the interior against good blockers every time he lined up Sunday. McLeod flashed excellent footwork in drills and the quickness resonated against blockers, learning from the one over-exposed mistake he made along the way. McLeod gave away a swim move and paid for it after it led to a win on the previous rep, so he countered with a low-plane release and a more decisive rush his next time out. That quick lesson, great size and bounding quickness has McLeod's stock on the rise. Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and others are battling here.

McLeod has the talent. The big question is if Auburn can get him interested in The Plains.

