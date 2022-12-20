Skip to main content

OT Izavion Miller has flipped to Auburn

The former Ole Miss commit joins OL Coach Jake Thornton on the Plains.

Auburn has not had an offensive line class that has had more than four prospects in it since the class of 2020, that might not be a long time but in the recruiting world, it is an eternity.

The Tigers now have bucked that trend, thanks to the new Head Coach Hugh Freeze, and Offensive Line Coach Jake Thornton.

Izavion Miller has become the fifth offensive lineman to join the 2023 class. Joining Tyler Johnson, Clay Wedin, Connor Lew, and Bradyn Joiner.

The towering presence from Memphis, Tennesse has been in Junor College for the Southwest Mississippi Bears since 2021 and will be welcomed by the malnourished Auburn offensive line. Izavion stands at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds.

Miller was previously committed to the Ole Miss Rebels, to which he had been committed since late July, and joins the Auburn class fresh off the heels of a visit to Auburn.

Miller has more than just a tie to Offensive Line Coach Jake Thornton, he has a strong relationship with him. Thornton was the primary recruiter for Miller at Ole Miss. This relationship has undoubtedly helped Miller join the Tigers.

