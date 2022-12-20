OT Izavion Miller has flipped to Auburn

Auburn has not had an offensive line class that has had more than four prospects in it since the class of 2020, that might not be a long time but in the recruiting world, it is an eternity.

The Tigers now have bucked that trend, thanks to the new Head Coach Hugh Freeze, and Offensive Line Coach Jake Thornton.

Izavion Miller has become the fifth offensive lineman to join the 2023 class. Joining Tyler Johnson, Clay Wedin, Connor Lew, and Bradyn Joiner.

The towering presence from Memphis, Tennesse has been in Junor College for the Southwest Mississippi Bears since 2021 and will be welcomed by the malnourished Auburn offensive line. Izavion stands at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds.

Miller was previously committed to the Ole Miss Rebels, to which he had been committed since late July, and joins the Auburn class fresh off the heels of a visit to Auburn.

Miller has more than just a tie to Offensive Line Coach Jake Thornton, he has a strong relationship with him. Thornton was the primary recruiter for Miller at Ole Miss. This relationship has undoubtedly helped Miller join the Tigers.

Must read stories

The best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal

Baumhowers to provide NIL deal for Auburn's offensive line

ESPN analyst believes this transfer quarterback would fit well in Hugh Freeze's offense

Offensive lineman Connor Lew flips from Miami to Auburn

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall taking visit to Auburn

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch