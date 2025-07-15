Auburn vs. Georgia, Deep South's Oldest Rivalry in Danger
ATLANTA, GA – The Southeastern Conference is currently discussing whether to expand its eight-game conference schedule to nine. With a decision coming soon, one of the SEC’s most cherished rivalries is on the verge of being cut: the Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs.
Being arguably one of the toughest conferences to play in, the SEC is known to create and uphold games of tradition. A matchup like Auburn and Georgia has been around college football for years– 133 years– and is currently the South’s oldest continuous rivalry.
Having their first meeting in 1982, the game is known to most as the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.” Georgia currently leads the all-time series at 64-56-8 against Auburn.
As word spreads about the possibility of a game that holds so much Southern tradition and passion being called off, frustration arises from both teams.
At SEC Media Days, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said, “That’s a huge rivalry game. That’s the tradition that I love. I grew up in Southwest Georgia, where it was easier to get to Auburn than it was Georgia from where I live, so I respect that rivalry.”
With the Auburn-Georgia game to be played under the lights in Auburn this season, college football fans have been looking forward to a competitive matchup and possibly even an upset. Eliminating a game like this would take away any excitement towards those competitive moments that this game has been known to create.
Smart said, “It’s [Jordan-Hare Stadium] already one of the iconic places to play in college football. Some of the greatest games in SEC history come out of that stadium and many of the others. It’s one of the toughest places to play in college football because of the passion and environment that they create.”
Both Auburn offensive lineman Connor Lew and defensive lineman Keldric Faulk noted on the podium how important the matchup of Auburn and Georgia has been known for and believe this game needs to stay.
Lew said, “That game is big for me personally because, obviously, I'm from Georgia. Grew up, a lot of my friends are Georgia fans. I'd hate to see that game go. I think that's a staple of the history between the two programs, too.”
Serving as an anchor while being a part of Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze’s first recruiting class, Lew chose Auburn over schools like Miami, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Georgia.
Alongside Lew coming, defensive lineman Keldric Faulk chose the Tigers over Florida State.
Faulk was more demonstrative in his opposition to losing the rivalry game.
“No, they can't do that. They can't do that right there. Georgia is one of the games we look forward to play. We have to keep Georgia on our schedule,” Faulk said.
With a decision having to come before the 2026 schedule can be released, it’s clear that a game like this being gone will only deepen frustration among players, fans, and coaches while even sparking debate about the future conference play in college football.