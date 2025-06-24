Auburn vs. Georgia at Night Brings out Best of Deep South's Oldest Rivalry
The anticipated primetime kickoff will only add to the intensity of this SEC rivalry. Currently, the Georgia Bulldogs lead the all-time record of 64-56-8 against the Auburn Tigers.
But, there’s something different about playing in Jordan-Hare at night.
Once being called “haunted” on College GameDay by Nick Saban, Auburn fans have a way of making Jordan-Hare come alive at night.
Whether it’s the “Kick Six”, the “Prayer at Jordan Hare”, or even the 4 OT-win against Texas A&M last fall, some wild things happen in that stadium when the sun goes down.
With the Tigers recently adding a new video board, in addition to already having one of the largest in college football, the atmosphere is expected to only grow louder and more electric for when the Bulldogs come to town.
In recent years, coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have been among the nation’s elite, appearing in the College Football Playoff four times– and winning two National Championships (2021, 2022). Against Auburn, Smart is 8-1, giving the Bulldogs a decided edge in what has been historically an even rivalry.
At Auburn, coach Hugh Freeze has struggled to find success, not just against Georgia, but overall in his last two seasons. A win against Smart and the Bulldogs on a strange October 11th date, would not only help his team gain momentum for the rest of the season but also allow him to gain the respect he’s been fighting for.
It’s clear Freeze has the pieces to deliver an upset, on a primetime stage with the nation watching, those pieces are his offense.
Freeze picked up two key players from the transfer portal– quarterback Jackson Arnold and wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr., both expected to be impact players offensively.
Paired with talented, standout wide receivers like Cam Coleman and Malcolm Simmons, Auburn’s offense has the potential to challenge one of the toughest defenses in the country, starting with middle linebacker Raylen Wilson, looking to play a crucial role for the Dawgs.
Heading into the season, Georgia’s defense ranks as the 4th-toughest in the country according to analyst Greg McElroy. Despite losing several assets defensively, Smart and his defense have built up a reputation, being known for their consistency and ability to disrupt opponents.
With quarterback Gunner Stockton returning alongside dynamic wide receiver Dillon Bell and USC transfer wide receiver Zachariah Branch, it’s clear the Bulldogs have talent on both sides of the ball.
If Auburn wants to make an impact, they’re going to have to be explosive and disrupt the flow the Bulldogs have, looking for the gaps that the Dawgs lost last year and capitalizing on opportunities.
Wild things happen in Jordan-Hare at night, under the lights in an intense, historic rivalry; anything can happen.