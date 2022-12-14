Auburn baseball announces third straight season ticket sellout

Auburn baseball has sold out of season tickets for the 2023 season, eclipsing the 2022 season for a record number of season tickets sold and marking the program’s third straight season ticket sellout.

Coming off the program’s second trip to the College World Series in the last three seasons, the Tigers and eighth-year head coach Butch Thompson open the 2023 season with a three-game series against Indiana beginning Friday, Feb. 17.

The entire 2023 schedule:

Feb. 17 (Fri) Vs Indiana

Feb. 18 (Sat) Vs Indiana

Feb. 19 (Sun) Vs Indiana

Feb. 21 (Tue) Vs North Alabama (Huntsville, Ala.)

Feb. 24 (Fri) At USC

Feb. 25 (Sat) At USC

Feb. 26 (Sun) At USC

Mar. 1 (Wed) Vs Florida A&M

Mar. 3 (Fri) Vs Lipscomb

Mar. 4 (Sat) Vs Lipscomb

Mar. 5 (Sun) Vs Lipscomb

Mar. 7 (Tue) Vs UAB

Mar. 8 (Wed) At Jacksonville State

Mar. 10 (Fri) Vs Southeastern Louisiana

Mar. 11 (Sat) Vs Southeastern Louisiana

Mar. 12 (Sun) Vs Southeastern Louisiana

Mar. 14 (Tue) Vs Georgia Tech

Mar. 17 (Fri) At Arkansas

Mar. 18 (Sat) At Arkansas

Mar. 19 (Sun) At Arkansas

Mar. 21 (Tue) Vs South Alabama (Montgomery, Ala.)

Mar. 23 (Thu) Vs Georgia

Mar. 24 (Fri) Vs Georgia

Mar. 25 (Sat) Vs Georgia

Mar. 28 (Tue) Vs North Alabama

Mar. 31 (Fri) At Florida

Apr. 1 (Sat) At Florida

Apr. 2 (Sun) At Florida

Apr. 4 (Tue) At UAB

Apr. 6 (Thu) Vs Texas A&M

Apr. 7 (Fri) Vs Texas A&M

Apr. 8 (Sat) Vs Texas A&M

Apr. 11 (Tue) At Georgia Tech

Apr. 14 (Fri) At Alabama

Apr. 15 (Sat) At Alabama

Apr. 16 (Sun) At Alabama

Apr. 18 (Tue) Vs Samford

Apr. 21 (Fri) Vs Mississippi State

Apr. 22 (Sat) Vs Mississippi State

Apr. 23 (Sun) Vs Mississippi State

Apr. 25 (Tue) Vs Troy

Apr. 28 (Fri) At South Carolina

Apr. 29 (Sat) At South Carolina

Apr. 30 (Sun) At South Carolina

May 5 (Fri) Vs LSU

May 6 (Sat) Vs LSU

May 7 (Sun) Vs LSU

May 9 (Tue) Vs Samford (Hoover, Ala.)

May 11 (Thu) At Ole Miss

May 12 (Fri) At Ole Miss

May 13 (Sat) At Ole Miss

May 16 (Tue) Vs Jacksonville State

May 18 (Thu) Vs Missouri

May 19 (Fri) Vs Missouri

May 20 (Sat) Vs Missouri

