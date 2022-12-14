Skip to main content

Auburn baseball announces third straight season ticket sellout

The Tigers are selling out season tickets at Plainsman Park for the third consecutive season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auburn baseball has sold out of season tickets for the 2023 season, eclipsing the 2022 season for a record number of season tickets sold and marking the program’s third straight season ticket sellout.

Coming off the program’s second trip to the College World Series in the last three seasons, the Tigers and eighth-year head coach Butch Thompson open the 2023 season with a three-game series against Indiana beginning Friday, Feb. 17.

The entire 2023 schedule:

Feb. 17 (Fri) Vs Indiana

Feb. 18 (Sat) Vs Indiana

Feb. 19 (Sun) Vs Indiana

Feb. 21 (Tue) Vs North Alabama (Huntsville, Ala.)

Feb. 24 (Fri) At USC

Feb. 25 (Sat) At USC

Feb. 26 (Sun) At USC

Mar. 1 (Wed) Vs Florida A&M

Mar. 3 (Fri) Vs Lipscomb

Mar. 4 (Sat) Vs Lipscomb

Mar. 5 (Sun) Vs Lipscomb

Mar. 7 (Tue) Vs UAB

Mar. 8 (Wed) At Jacksonville State

Mar. 10 (Fri) Vs Southeastern Louisiana

Mar. 11 (Sat) Vs Southeastern Louisiana

Mar. 12 (Sun) Vs Southeastern Louisiana

Mar. 14 (Tue) Vs Georgia Tech

Mar. 17 (Fri) At Arkansas

Mar. 18 (Sat) At Arkansas

Mar. 19 (Sun) At Arkansas

Mar. 21 (Tue) Vs South Alabama (Montgomery, Ala.)

Mar. 23 (Thu) Vs Georgia

Mar. 24 (Fri) Vs Georgia

Mar. 25 (Sat) Vs Georgia

Mar. 28 (Tue) Vs North Alabama

Mar. 31 (Fri) At Florida

Apr. 1 (Sat) At Florida

Apr. 2 (Sun) At Florida

Apr. 4 (Tue) At UAB

Apr. 6 (Thu) Vs Texas A&M

Apr. 7 (Fri) Vs Texas A&M

Apr. 8 (Sat) Vs Texas A&M

Apr. 11 (Tue) At Georgia Tech

Apr. 14 (Fri) At Alabama

Apr. 15 (Sat) At Alabama

Apr. 16 (Sun) At Alabama

Apr. 18 (Tue) Vs Samford

Apr. 21 (Fri) Vs Mississippi State

Apr. 22 (Sat) Vs Mississippi State

Apr. 23 (Sun) Vs Mississippi State

Apr. 25 (Tue) Vs Troy

Apr. 28 (Fri) At South Carolina

Apr. 29 (Sat) At South Carolina

Apr. 30 (Sun) At South Carolina

May 5 (Fri) Vs LSU

May 6 (Sat) Vs LSU

May 7 (Sun) Vs LSU

May 9 (Tue) Vs Samford (Hoover, Ala.)

May 11 (Thu) At Ole Miss

May 12 (Fri) At Ole Miss

May 13 (Sat) At Ole Miss

May 16 (Tue) Vs Jacksonville State

May 18 (Thu) Vs Missouri

May 19 (Fri) Vs Missouri

May 20 (Sat) Vs Missouri

Must read stories

The best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal

Baumhowers to provide NIL deal for Auburn's offensive line

ESPN analyst believes this transfer quarterback would fit well in Hugh Freeze's offense

Offensive lineman Connor Lew flips from Miami to Auburn

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall taking visit to Auburn

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Scene of Auburn baseball's regiona vs SLU.
Baseball

Auburn baseball announces third straight season ticket sellout

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

National talk show host names Auburn a winner in the coaching carousel

By Lance Dawe
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws the ball during warms ups prior to an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Football

Source: Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall to visit Auburn this week

By Lindsay Crosby
2023 Center Connor Lew
Football

3-star Offensive Lineman Connor Lew flips commitment from Miami to Auburn

By Jack Singley
Tank Bigsby in the Iron Bowl
Football

Tank Bigsby NFL Draft scouting report, prediction, analysis

By Matthew Redding
Oct 15, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons Grayson McCall is a perfect fit to quarterback the Auburn Tigers

By Andrew Stefaniak
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws the ball during warms ups prior to an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Football

Podcast: Does Grayson McCall make sense for Auburn football?

By Lance Dawe
Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) and head coach Mike Leach (right) look on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Athletic Director John Cohen mourns Mike Leach

By Auburn Daily Staff