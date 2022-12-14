Auburn baseball announces third straight season ticket sellout
Auburn baseball has sold out of season tickets for the 2023 season, eclipsing the 2022 season for a record number of season tickets sold and marking the program’s third straight season ticket sellout.
Coming off the program’s second trip to the College World Series in the last three seasons, the Tigers and eighth-year head coach Butch Thompson open the 2023 season with a three-game series against Indiana beginning Friday, Feb. 17.
The entire 2023 schedule:
Feb. 17 (Fri) Vs Indiana
Feb. 18 (Sat) Vs Indiana
Feb. 19 (Sun) Vs Indiana
Feb. 21 (Tue) Vs North Alabama (Huntsville, Ala.)
Feb. 24 (Fri) At USC
Feb. 25 (Sat) At USC
Feb. 26 (Sun) At USC
Mar. 1 (Wed) Vs Florida A&M
Mar. 3 (Fri) Vs Lipscomb
Mar. 4 (Sat) Vs Lipscomb
Mar. 5 (Sun) Vs Lipscomb
Mar. 7 (Tue) Vs UAB
Mar. 8 (Wed) At Jacksonville State
Mar. 10 (Fri) Vs Southeastern Louisiana
Mar. 11 (Sat) Vs Southeastern Louisiana
Mar. 12 (Sun) Vs Southeastern Louisiana
Mar. 14 (Tue) Vs Georgia Tech
Mar. 17 (Fri) At Arkansas
Mar. 18 (Sat) At Arkansas
Mar. 19 (Sun) At Arkansas
Mar. 21 (Tue) Vs South Alabama (Montgomery, Ala.)
Mar. 23 (Thu) Vs Georgia
Mar. 24 (Fri) Vs Georgia
Mar. 25 (Sat) Vs Georgia
Mar. 28 (Tue) Vs North Alabama
Mar. 31 (Fri) At Florida
Apr. 1 (Sat) At Florida
Apr. 2 (Sun) At Florida
Apr. 4 (Tue) At UAB
Apr. 6 (Thu) Vs Texas A&M
Apr. 7 (Fri) Vs Texas A&M
Apr. 8 (Sat) Vs Texas A&M
Apr. 11 (Tue) At Georgia Tech
Apr. 14 (Fri) At Alabama
Apr. 15 (Sat) At Alabama
Apr. 16 (Sun) At Alabama
Apr. 18 (Tue) Vs Samford
Apr. 21 (Fri) Vs Mississippi State
Apr. 22 (Sat) Vs Mississippi State
Apr. 23 (Sun) Vs Mississippi State
Apr. 25 (Tue) Vs Troy
Apr. 28 (Fri) At South Carolina
Apr. 29 (Sat) At South Carolina
Apr. 30 (Sun) At South Carolina
May 5 (Fri) Vs LSU
May 6 (Sat) Vs LSU
May 7 (Sun) Vs LSU
May 9 (Tue) Vs Samford (Hoover, Ala.)
May 11 (Thu) At Ole Miss
May 12 (Fri) At Ole Miss
May 13 (Sat) At Ole Miss
May 16 (Tue) Vs Jacksonville State
May 18 (Thu) Vs Missouri
May 19 (Fri) Vs Missouri
May 20 (Sat) Vs Missouri
