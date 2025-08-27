Welcome to the Show: Former Auburn Pitcher Called Up By Oakland Athletics
Another former Auburn Tigers baseball player has made his presence known in the big leagues.
Former right-handed pitcher Mason Barnett was called up to the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, per a release, and is set to join the team for the remainder of their series against the Detroit Tigers.
Barnett becomes the 63rd former Tiger in program history to etch his name into the big leagues, and the 12th to get called up since the beginning of the 2020 season, which ranks third-most in the SEC in the last five years.
He also marks head coach Butch Thompson’s 25th former pitcher to be called up to the Major League, including the 19th since 2014. Barnett joins Ryan Bliss, Davis Daniel, Richard Fitts, and many more former Tigers who have been called up in relatively recent history.
Barnett spent three seasons on the Plains from 2020-22, where he recorded a 4.69 career ERA in 41 total appearances and 20 starts. The Cartersville, Georgia, native posted 142 strikeouts in 111.1 career innings as a Tiger.
He played a large factor in Auburn’s journey to the College World Series in 2022, including an impressive season-high 10-strikeout performance against UCLA in the Auburn Regional Championship game, earning Auburn Regional All-Tournament Team honors and lifting the Tigers to the program’s fourth-ever Super Regional appearance.
Barnett also contributed heavily in Auburn’s decisive game-three win over Oregon State in the 2022 Corvallis Super Regional, tossing 4.1 innings while only allowing one run to the Beavers en route to Omaha. He also started the Tigers’ third College World Series matchup versus Arkansas.
The Kansas City Royals selected Barnett in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft, but he was traded to the Athletics in July of 2024, per MiLB.com. Barnett was named a 2023 MiLB.com Organizational All-Star for the Royals before the trade.
The former Tiger has appeared in 78 minor league games, including 72 starts, and has posted a 4.44 ERA with 434 strikeouts and over 370 innings pitched throughout his minor league career.
Barnett did not see any action in Tuesday evening’s game against the Tigers earlier this week, but has a chance to rebound in the Athletics’ final game versus Detroit Wednesday night at 9 p.m. CST.