Schedule announced for 2022 Men’s Cancun Challenge

FORT COLLINS, CO – Even as the dust settles on a riveting college basketball season, officials with the 15th Men’s Cancun Challenge are ready to announce the schedule for the 2022 event, featuring games both at US campuses as well as in Mexico.



The 2022 tournament features eight teams – Auburn, Bradley, Liberty, Northwestern, Eastern Michigan, Purdue Fort Wayne, Southern Miss and Winthrop.

This is the second trip to the event for Auburn, Bradley, Liberty, Northwestern and Southern Miss; it’s the debut appearance for Eastern Michigan, Purdue Fort Wayne and Winthrop. Liberty played in the 2020 Space Coast Challenge, a four-team tournament held last November in which Triple Crown reformatted the Cancun event and moved it to Florida.



The Cancun Challenge features four games played in the US before the teams make the trip to the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya during Thanksgiving Week. Here’s the schedule for the 2022 event:



US GAMES (times TBA)



Tuesday, Nov. 15

Eastern Michigan at Bradley

Winthrop at Auburn



Friday, Nov. 18

Southern Miss at Liberty

Purdue Fort Wayne at Northwestern



MEXICO GAMES (all times ET; second team listed is home)



Tuesday, Nov. 22



MAYAN DIVISION

12:30 p.m. – Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Eastern Michigan

3 p.m. – Southern Miss vs. Winthrop



RIVIERA DIVISION

6 p.m. – Bradley vs. Auburn

8:30 p.m. – Liberty vs. Northwestern



Wednesday, Nov. 23



MAYAN DIVISION

12:30 p.m. – Purdue Fort Wayne/Eastern Michigan loser vs. Southern Miss/Winthrop loser

3 p.m. – Purdue Fort Wayne/Eastern Michigan winner vs. Southern Miss/Winthrop winner



RIVIERA DIVISION

6 p.m. – Bradley/Auburn loser vs. Liberty/Northwestern loser

8:30 p.m. – Bradley/Auburn winner vs. Liberty/Northwestern winner



“With our 15th event on the horizon, it makes sense we have a mix of returning teams obviously enthused about the chance to repeat their experience with the tournament, along with those first-time programs excited to see what so many others are talking about,” said Cancun Challenge event director Sarah Molina. “We’re proud to have a history of helping teams enjoy their time in beautiful Mexico, while also getting in the important work and competitive tests that will help them reach their potential on the eve of conference and league play.”

This is a release from the Cancun Challenge.

