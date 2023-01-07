Auburn basketball will host 2024 SF Annor Boateng on an official visit this weekend

Class of 2024 small forward Annor Boateng will be in Auburn this weekend to see the Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The timing of this visit is coincidental as he is a native of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Since Arkansas is another school pursuing Boateng hard, this visit will be essential to getting him on the Plains. The Jungle will undoubtedly bring a ton of energy to show him what Auburn is all about.

Boateng is a freak athlete standing six-foot-five and weighing 205-pounds. He is the 54th-best player in the 2024 class according to 247Sports but is ranked higher on most other networks.

When it comes to his skill on the court, he is an incredible slasher. He is a good shooter from deep and midrange, but Boateng will make his money as a slasher. He also has crazy hops and can throw it down with authority.

It will be nice for Auburn to have a player who can get to the rim with ease and pick up fouls, as that is something the Tiger's current roster is missing.

It says a lot that Boateng's first official visit is to the Plains. This means he is interested in playing for Coach Pearl.

This 2024 recruiting class could be the best in the nation if all of the cards fall right.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch