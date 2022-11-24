Skip to main content

WATCH: KD Johnson hits a clutch three for the Tigers

KD Johnson drains a three for the Tigers in Cancun.

Auburn has played one of their worst games in recent memory, but nevertheless, the Tigers are fighting hard to try and leave paradise with some hardware. 

KD Johnson drained a three to keep the Tigers close. 

Johnson has played well in Cancun, scoring in double digest in the first contest against Bradley. 

Johnson and the Tigers will try and scratch and claw back into this game and win the Cancun Challenge trophy. 

Let's watch Johnson drains a three, then get the crowd going in Cancun. 

The number 13 Auburn Tigers (5-0) will take on the Northwestern Wildcats (5-0). This will be the Tiger's first power five matchup of the year. Auburn is only a 7.5-point favorite in this game, so if you think the Tigers will win big, head over to Bet Online. The Tigers will look to win the Cancun Challenge and head back to the Plains with some hardware. A good amount of Auburn fans made the trip to paradise, so there should be a slight home-court advantage for the Tigers even away from Neville Arena.

