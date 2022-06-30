ESPN preseason ranks Auburn basketball and projects their starting lineup
The NBA Draft is done, which means that college teams can entirely focus on the upcoming season.
Auburn is bringing back four of their top six scorers and a very talented recruiting class.
The scorers that will be returning are K.D. Johnson, Wendell Green Jr., Jaylin Williams, and Allen Flanigan.
The recruiting class is highlighted by five-star Yohan Traore, four-star Chance Westry, three-star Tre Donaldson, and Morehead State transfer Johni Broome.
This team that Coach Pearl has put together has a real chance of winning the SEC for the second year in a row.
The one thing that could get in the way of that goal is how talented the SEC will be this year.
Let's look at the SEC teams in ESPN's preseason top 25 and their projected starting lineups.
Auburn
#12
Projected starting lineup
Wendell Green Jr.
K.D. Johnson
Allen Flanigan
Yohan Traore
Johni Broome
Kentucky
#4
Projected starting lineup
Sahvir Wheeler
Carson Wallace
Antonio Reeves
Chris Livingston
Oscar Tshiebwe
Arkansas
#10
Projected starting lineup
Anthony Black
Nick Smith
Ricky Council IV
Jordan Walsh
Makhel Mitchell
Tennessee
#13
Projected starting lineup
Zakai Zeigler
Santiago Vescovi
Julian Phillips
Josiah-Jordan James
Olivier Nkamhoua
Alabama
#19
Projected starting lineup
Mark Sears
Jaden Bradley
Dominick Welch
Brandon Miller
Charles Bediako
It is clear that the SEC is set to have another great basketball season since there are so many talented teams.
Auburn will be tested heavily against the SEC gauntlet, hoping to win the SEC once again.
This Auburn basketball team is set up for success thanks to Coach Pearl and his staff.
