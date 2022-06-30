Skip to main content

ESPN preseason ranks Auburn basketball and projects their starting lineup

Auburn basketball is ranked in ESPN's preseason top 25.

The NBA Draft is done, which means that college teams can entirely focus on the upcoming season. 

Auburn is bringing back four of their top six scorers and a very talented recruiting class. 

The scorers that will be returning are K.D. Johnson, Wendell Green Jr., Jaylin Williams, and Allen Flanigan.

The recruiting class is highlighted by five-star Yohan Traore, four-star Chance Westry, three-star Tre Donaldson, and Morehead State transfer Johni Broome. 

This team that Coach Pearl has put together has a real chance of winning the SEC for the second year in a row. 

The one thing that could get in the way of that goal is how talented the SEC will be this year. 

Let's look at the SEC teams in ESPN's preseason top 25 and their projected starting lineups. 

Auburn

Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams (2) as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Kentucky Wildcats 80-71.

#12

Projected starting lineup

Wendell Green Jr.

K.D. Johnson

Allen Flanigan

Yohan Traore

Johni Broome

Kentucky

Feb 23, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) hugs forward Bryce Hopkins (23) during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

#4

Projected starting lineup

Sahvir Wheeler

Carson Wallace

Antonio Reeves

Chris Livingston

Oscar Tshiebwe

Arkansas

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

#10

Projected starting lineup

Anthony Black

Nick Smith

Ricky Council IV

Jordan Walsh

Makhel Mitchell

Tennessee

Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Uros Plavsic (33) moves the ball against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

#13

Projected starting lineup

Zakai Zeigler

Santiago Vescovi

Julian Phillips

Josiah-Jordan James

Olivier Nkamhoua

Alabama

Feb 26, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard JD Davison (3) drives to the basket against South Carolina Gamecocks during second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

#19

Projected starting lineup

Mark Sears

Jaden Bradley

Dominick Welch

Brandon Miller

Charles Bediako

It is clear that the SEC is set to have another great basketball season since there are so many talented teams. 

Auburn will be tested heavily against the SEC gauntlet, hoping to win the SEC once again. 

This Auburn basketball team is set up for success thanks to Coach Pearl and his staff. 

