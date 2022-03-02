Skip to main content

Auburn basketball is a slight favorite against Mississippi State

The Tigers are projected to win on the road Wednesday night.

After struggling on offense in recent road games against Arkansas, Flordia, and Tennessee, Auburn is expected to win in Starkville, Mississippi against Mississippi State Wednesday night. 

Auburn once won 19 straight games and was breezing through the conference but a recent bump has allowed other SEC teams to climb and sit one game behind the Tigers. 

Most sportsbooks have the Tigers as a 3.5 point favorite against Mississippi State. 

Auburn should be expected to win this contest due to the importance of this game to Bruce Pearl and his team. If the Tigers want to win the SEC outright and not share a part of the title with Kentucky, Arkansas, or Tennessee, they must win this game to set up the chance to clinch the conference championship at home against South Carolina this weekend. 

Most books also have the total points projected at 141 or 142. Auburn is averaging 79.1 points per game while the Bulldogs have scored 71.6 points per game this season. 

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Auburn a 61.7 percent chance to win Wednesday night and estimates Auburn to win by a score of 72.8 to 69  

The game is at 8:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network. 

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

2232022 Zep Jasper (12) goes up for a shot_AuburnvsOleMiss_JT001630
Basketball

Auburn basketball is a slight favorite against Mississippi State

By Zac Blackerby
1 minute ago
_DSC9997
Baseball

Auburn baseball is searching for consistency on offense

By Lindsay Crosby
3 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) drives the ball at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.
Basketball

Two Auburn Tigers are taken in the top 20 in latest NBA mock draft

By Zac Blackerby
5 hours ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin takes a call while watching National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football's Bryan Harsin gets help from the SEC? Auburn basketball is ready to clinch

By Zac Blackerby
6 hours ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after a Cole Foster home run against Alabama State.
Baseball

Auburn baseball takes down Alabama State to begin busy week

By Zac Blackerby
6 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl and his players honor cancer victims during the AUTLIVE game as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs

By Zac Blackerby
6 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after the game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 100-81.
Basketball

Jake Crain picks Auburn to win the national championship

By Zac Blackerby
Mar 1, 2022
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Here is when Bryan Harsin is scheduled to speak at SEC Media Days

By Lance Dawe
Mar 1, 2022