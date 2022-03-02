Auburn basketball is a slight favorite against Mississippi State

The Tigers are projected to win on the road Wednesday night.

After struggling on offense in recent road games against Arkansas, Flordia, and Tennessee, Auburn is expected to win in Starkville, Mississippi against Mississippi State Wednesday night.

Auburn once won 19 straight games and was breezing through the conference but a recent bump has allowed other SEC teams to climb and sit one game behind the Tigers.

Most sportsbooks have the Tigers as a 3.5 point favorite against Mississippi State.

Auburn should be expected to win this contest due to the importance of this game to Bruce Pearl and his team. If the Tigers want to win the SEC outright and not share a part of the title with Kentucky, Arkansas, or Tennessee, they must win this game to set up the chance to clinch the conference championship at home against South Carolina this weekend.

Most books also have the total points projected at 141 or 142. Auburn is averaging 79.1 points per game while the Bulldogs have scored 71.6 points per game this season.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Auburn a 61.7 percent chance to win Wednesday night and estimates Auburn to win by a score of 72.8 to 69

The game is at 8:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

