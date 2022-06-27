Skip to main content

Auburn basketball newcomers receive jersey numbers

What jersey numbers will the new Auburn basketball players wear?

The newcomers for this year's Auburn basketball team will include three true freshmen, one transfer, and three walk-ons.

The three true freshmen are five-star Yohan Traore, four-star Chance Westry, and three-star Tre Donaldson

The transfer is Johni Broome coming to Auburn from Morehead State.

The walk-ons are Presley Patterson from Knoxville, Tennesse. Haston Alexander from Tuscumbia, Alabama. Jalen Harper from Mableton, Georgia. Jalen is the brother of former Auburn star Jared Harper. 

These players will have some big shoes to fill, with Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler both being selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. 

One of these players will be dawning Smiths number 10, so they will truly have some big shoes to fill. 

This Auburn basketball team is coming off a season where they won the regular season SEC Championship. 

Coach Pearl and his staff have done an excellent job of reloading after a historic season in 2021. 

Let's take a look at what jersey numbers all of the new faces will wear for the Tigers in 2022. 

Tre Donaldson

Senior guard Tre Donaldson (3) attempts a free throw in a game against Maclay on Dec. 9, 2021, at Maclay School. The Seminoles defeated the Marauders, 78-59. A03v1752

3

Chance Westry

AZ Compass Prep's Chance Westry (2) looks for an opening against Combine Academy's Preston Murphy, Jr. (3) during the second half of the 48th annual City of Palms Classic Signature Series championship between AZ Compass Prep and Combine Academy, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.AZ Compass Prep defeated Combine Academy 58-43. City of Palms Classic 2021: AZ Compass Prep vs. Combine Academy Signature Series championship

10

Yohan Traore

Jan 7, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Prolific Prep's Yohan Traore (14) attempts to block a dunk from Eduprize Academy's Devontes Cobbs (2) during the first half at the PHHacility basketball gym. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Phhacility Basketball Gym

21

Johni Broome

Nov 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) pressures Morehead State Eagles forward Johni Broome (4) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

4

Presley Patterson

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl and his players honor cancer victims during the AUTLIVE game as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.

14

Haston Alexander

Mar 17, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers celebrates after beating the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC conference tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

42

Jalen Harper

Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper (2) dribbles around Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

55

This Auburn basketball team will be very good and compete to defend their regular season SEC title. 

With Coach Pearl at the helm, this Auburn basketball program will be in a good position for a long time.

You can always count on Coach Pearl to put an excellent basketball team on the court, and this year will be no different. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

December 6, 2021; Chandler, AZ; AZ Compass Prep varsity basketball player, senior, Chance Westry, 2, practices at the AZCP gymnasium the week of the Hoophall West tournament Az Compass Basketball
Basketball

Auburn basketball newcomers receive jersey numbers

By Andrew Stefaniak4 minutes ago
Auburn offensive lineman Nick Brahms (52) protects quarterback Bo Nix (10) as he throws the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Auburn defeated Ole Miss 20-14. Jc Auburnolemiss 88
Football

College football expert ranks Auburn football's offensive line in the top 10

By Zac Blackerby32 minutes ago
Sonny DiChiara hits a home run against Vanderbilt.
Releases

Sonny DiChiara becomes third consensus All-American in Auburn baseball history

By Auburn Daily Staff1 hour ago
O-Linemen Jalil Irvin (50) and Colby Wooden (25).Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Colby Wooden listed on 247Sports 22 players to watch ahead of the 2022 season list

By Andrew Stefaniak1 hour ago
Quarterback target Brock Glenn throws at Elite 11.
Football

The latest on Auburn quarterback target Brock Glenn

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football offers Jaremiah Anglin Jr.

By Zac Blackerby6 hours ago
Alabama Christian Avery Stuart (8) intercepts a pass at Montgomery Academy in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Alabama Christian defeated Montgomery Academy 31-21.
Football

Auburn football target Avery Stuart cuts list to six schools and sets commitment date

By Andrew StefaniakJun 26, 2022
Auburn Tigers offensive line coach Will Friend during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football in top eight for class of 2023 offensive tackle Zalance Heard

By Andrew StefaniakJun 26, 2022