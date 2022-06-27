Auburn basketball newcomers receive jersey numbers

What jersey numbers will the new Auburn basketball players wear?

The newcomers for this year's Auburn basketball team will include three true freshmen, one transfer, and three walk-ons.

The three true freshmen are five-star Yohan Traore, four-star Chance Westry, and three-star Tre Donaldson.

The transfer is Johni Broome coming to Auburn from Morehead State.

The walk-ons are Presley Patterson from Knoxville, Tennesse. Haston Alexander from Tuscumbia, Alabama. Jalen Harper from Mableton, Georgia. Jalen is the brother of former Auburn star Jared Harper.

These players will have some big shoes to fill, with Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler both being selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.

One of these players will be dawning Smiths number 10, so they will truly have some big shoes to fill.

This Auburn basketball team is coming off a season where they won the regular season SEC Championship.

Coach Pearl and his staff have done an excellent job of reloading after a historic season in 2021.

Let's take a look at what jersey numbers all of the new faces will wear for the Tigers in 2022.

Tre Donaldson © Jack Williams/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK 3 Chance Westry © Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK 10 Yohan Traore © Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK 21 Johni Broome John Reed-USA TODAY Sports 4 Presley Patterson © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 14 Haston Alexander Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports 42 Jalen Harper © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports 55

This Auburn basketball team will be very good and compete to defend their regular season SEC title.

With Coach Pearl at the helm, this Auburn basketball program will be in a good position for a long time.

You can always count on Coach Pearl to put an excellent basketball team on the court, and this year will be no different.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube