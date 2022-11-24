The Auburn fans had the memes rocking even after an ugly victory

Auburn and Northwestern just played one of the ugliest basketball games we have seen in a long time.

But at least the Tigers were able to pull out the 43-42 victory to win the Cancun Challenge and head back to the Plains with some hardware.

Jaylin Williams and KD Johnson were the only two Tigers in double digits.

Johnson led all scorers with 12, while Williams was right on his tail with 11.

This is one of those games you just have to be thankful you won, flush it, and move on.

Despite how ugly the game was, Auburn fans still had some great memes for Twitter.

Let's look at the meme of the game.

Now let's look at some more great memes from the Auburn family.

