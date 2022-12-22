Skip to main content

The memes were terrific after Auburn basketball defeated Washington

The Auburn family had some great memes for Washington after the Tigers defeated the Huskies.

Auburn headed to Washington and blew out the Huskies 84-61 to win their final game before SEC play begins. 

Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome both played excellent games scoring 18 points a piece. 

The Tigers shot 55.9% from the field and 47.1% from deep, leading to a wide margin of victory. 

The one issue that continues to hurt the Tigers is turnovers. They turned the ball over 15 times, bringing the grand turnover total for the West Coast trip to 38. 

That isn't going to work in conference play, especially when the Tigers go on the road. 

Another bright spot was true freshman point guard Tre Donaldson. He didn't score much, finishing with two points but was able to find his teammate's open looks. Donaldson finished the game with seven assists. 

This is gritty for a freshman guard to handle the ball that well and only turn it over once. 

Donaldson is going to develop into a special player in front of our eyes. 

After a painful loss to USC, the Tigers got back in the win column so let's take a look at the meme of the game. 

Now let's look at some other great memes from the Auburn family. 

Auburn lands Vandy EDGE transfer

Auburn adds juco defensive lineman

QB Hank Brown commits to Auburn

Izavion Miller commits to Auburn

JC Hart could wear two at Auburn

Who were Auburn's top 10 players on offense per PFF?

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Dec 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Tre Donaldson (3) reacts watching game action against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

The memes were terrific after Auburn basketball defeated Washington

By Andrew Stefaniak
Quarterback Mike Wright scrambles with the ball in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Vanderbilt1127 0621
Football

Where does Auburn football turn in the transfer portal QB market?

By Lance Dawe
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze talks duringAuburn football signing day presser on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

National CFB recruiting writer calls Auburn a 'winner' after Early Signing Day

By Lindsay Crosby
Coach Hugh Freeze, Coach Zac Etheridge and Coach Carnell Williams talk during the morning ofAuburn football signing day on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Sports Illustrated credits Hugh Freeze for major flips on Early Signing Day

By Zac Blackerby
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (4)
Football

Podcast: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze win signing day by flipping Keldrick Faulk and Kayin Lee

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

Recapping Auburn Twitter's thoughts on Early Signing Day

By Andrew Stefaniak
Dec 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4, left) dunks in front of Washington Huskies guard PJ Fuller II (4, right) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s win vs. Washington

By Jeremy Robuck
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Podcasts

Auburn HC Hugh Freeze: 'We’re really not through anywhere' after massive Early Signing Day

By Lance Dawe