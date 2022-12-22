The memes were terrific after Auburn basketball defeated Washington

Auburn headed to Washington and blew out the Huskies 84-61 to win their final game before SEC play begins.

Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome both played excellent games scoring 18 points a piece.

The Tigers shot 55.9% from the field and 47.1% from deep, leading to a wide margin of victory.

The one issue that continues to hurt the Tigers is turnovers. They turned the ball over 15 times, bringing the grand turnover total for the West Coast trip to 38.

That isn't going to work in conference play, especially when the Tigers go on the road.

Another bright spot was true freshman point guard Tre Donaldson. He didn't score much, finishing with two points but was able to find his teammate's open looks. Donaldson finished the game with seven assists.

This is gritty for a freshman guard to handle the ball that well and only turn it over once.

Donaldson is going to develop into a special player in front of our eyes.

After a painful loss to USC, the Tigers got back in the win column so let's take a look at the meme of the game.

Now let's look at some other great memes from the Auburn family.

