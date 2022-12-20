Skip to main content

Auburn football lands Vanderbilt transfer EDGE Elijah McAllister

McAllister is desperately needed depth at the Tigers' EDGE position.
Auburn has landed a piece at a position they desperately need depth at.

Former three-star EDGE Elijah McAllister has committed to the Tigers, per his social media page. He was a fifth-year senior at Vanderbilt. McAllister also played wide receiver coming out of high school in Rumson, New Jersey.

Over the course of his five-year career with the Commodores, McAllister recorded 65 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks

The 6-foot-6, 260p-pound EDGE rusher also held offers from Tennessee and South Carolina - along with six Ivy League schools.

He is the fifth defensive lineman in Auburn's 2023 composite class and the second EDGE rusher, alongside Darron Reed, Wilky DenaudStephen Johnson, and Brenton Williams.

Auburn has officially cracked the top 25 in the 2023 247Sports team recruiting rankings. They have the No. 9 class in the SEC. Hugh Freeze is bringing the class back seemingly from the dead.

