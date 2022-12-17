Auburn football's top ten offensive players of the season according to PFF

Auburn's offense was a work in progress this past season.

Mainly due to the incompetence of the head coach and coordinator that oversaw it... which makes it a little easier to look back on the year that was (especially when considering what interim coach Carnell Williams and OL coach Will Friend did with the offense through November).

Pro Football Focus was not high on the Tigers this season and it shows in their overall grades for the individual players on offense.

Here are the top ten offensive players of the season according to PFF.

1. Tank Bigsby, RB

Bigsby was hindered by outside factors in his final season with the Tigers, but still managed to post the best offensive grade of any Auburn player in 2022. His 82.5 grade was the only one of any player to surpass 80 (Bigsby also had a 90.4 run grade).

He totaled 498 snaps, 183 on runs and 223 on passes.

2. Jarquez Hunter, RB

Hunter posted a grade of 79.6. Had it not been for his 25.8 pass block grade, there is a chance he would have finished first here.

All of his numbers outside of that point towards a solid junior season as Auburn's No. 1 option in the backfield.

3. Ja'Varrius Johnson, WR

Not only did Johnson lead the team in receiving yards, but he also led the receiving core in PFF grade as well (70.3)... go figure, considering Johnson was one of the few players on roster who consistently found themselves open on non-broken plays.

4. Austin Troxell, OT

482 snaps resulted in a 69.3 grade for Trox, who is Auburn's highest-graded offensive lineman. He had 280 pass block snaps and 202 run block. He was the best run-blocking offensive lineman the Tigers had on the team.

5. Brandon Frazier, TE

Frazier finished 27th in total snaps and fifth in offensive grade (67.8). This is an indication as to how much the offense struggled with their starters and main rotation.

6. Damari Alston, RB

A 70.3 run grade helped boost Alston's overall number to 65.8. In his 49 snaps he struggled in pass protections as was not particuarly good in run blocking either (how could you blame him?).

Another season in a new system should help Alston boost his numbers.

7. Landen King, TE

King had only 33 snaps this season, which is hard to fathom considering what he brings to the table physically. He made the most of his run blocking moments (74.7) and finished with an overall grade of 63.3.

8. Brenden Coffey, OT

Coffey was thrust into the rotation late because of injury, and didn't perform terribly. His 73.7 pass block grade is the highest on the team (62.9 overall grade). His run blocking...

9. Micah Riley-Ducker, TE

15 total snaps for the freshman tight end resulted in the ninth-best overall offensive performance according to PFF (62.6).

10. Omari Kelly

Kelly made the most out of his appearances as a wideout but did not grade highly on the PFF scale - yet somehow finished 10th on the overall list with a 61.9 grade.

