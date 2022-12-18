JC Hart to potentially wear No. 2 at Auburn, first Tiger to do so since Cam Newton

We may be seeing a return of No. 2 on the Plains for the first time in over a decade.

JC Hart, an Auburn cornerback commit, posted a picture to his Twitter account with the caption "Dream Come True," with an image of his new Auburn jersey in the Tigers' football facility.

Normally, this wouldn't be anything significant to harp on, but what's interesting about the image is the number on Hart's jersey and on the laminated piece of paper above it: No. 2, the number that Cam Newton wore for Auburn back in 2010.

Nobody has worn No. 2 for the Tigers since Cam did. And based off of his tweet, it looks like Hart will be the first to do so.

Hart, a standout player at Loachapoka High School near Auburn, is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound three-star corner and the No. 24 overall player in the state of Alabama.

Cornerback is a position group that Auburn has excelled in getting on campus and developing before sending the talent to the NFL. Now being coached by Zac Ethredige and Wes McGriff, Hart should have plenty of opportunities to develop and prove himself.

This year, Hart joins Terrance Love and Colton Hood as the third defensive back in the 2023 class.

