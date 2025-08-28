Auburn Daily

Auburn Basketball Releases 2025-26 Non-Conference Slate

Auburn went 12-1 across its non-conference schedule last season. Can they go a perfect 13-0 this season?

Dre Gaines

With a revamped roster, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl is looking to lead the Tigers past the Final Four this season.
With a revamped roster, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl is looking to lead the Tigers past the Final Four this season. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team has officially released its full non-conference schedule ahead of the 2025-26 season. There are two exhibition games included, which will not count towards the Tigers’ record.

The Tigers will look to avenge their Final Four loss last season by starting the new campaign against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in an exhibition game on Wednesday, Oct. 15. The exhibition game will take place in Birmingham, Alabama, relatively close to Auburn.

On Oct. 30th, Auburn will take on the Memphis Tigers in Atlanta for another exhibition game. This game will be a rematch of last season's Maui Invitational championship game, where Auburn defeated Memphis 90-76.

Auburn has seven opponents (excluding Memphis due to it being an exhibition match) that made the 2025 March Madness Tournament last season. 

Notably, Auburn was not afraid to have a tough non-conference schedule last season, when they took on five ranked opponents in non-conference, including No. 4 Houston in Houston, Texas, and No. 5 Iowa State in the Maui Invitational Tournament. 

This season appears to be much of the same with six Power 4 opponents on the schedule, including a matchup with fellow Final Four team Houston on Nov. 16 in Birmingham for the Battleground 2K25 and a game against Purdue on Dec. 20 in Indianapolis for the Indy Classic.

Aubur
The Auburn Tigers defeated Houston, 74-69, in last season's matchup. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Another notable matchups include Auburn's appearance in the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas, where the Tigers will play Oregon on Nov. 24 and Michigan on Nov. 25, a matchup at home against North Carolina State on Dec. 3 for the ACC/SEC Challenge and another trip to Atlanta for the Holiday Hoopsgiving against Chattanooga on Dec. 13.

The Tigers will begin conference play on Jan. 3 on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs. 

Here is the full non-conference schedule for the Auburn Tigers:

Date

Opponent

Location

Oct. 15

vs. Oklahoma State (Exhibition)

Birmingham, AL

Oct. 30

vs. Memphis (Exhibition)

Atlanta, GA

Nov. 3

Bethune Cookman

Auburn, AL

Nov. 6

Merrimack

Auburn, AL

Nov. 11

Wofford

Auburn, AL

Nov. 16

vs. Houston

Birmingham, AL

Nov. 19

Jackson State

Auburn, AL

Nov. 24

Oregon

Las Vegas, NV

Nov. 25

Michigan

Las Vegas, NV

Dec. 3

NC State

Auburn, AL

Dec. 6

@ Arizona

Tuscon, AZ

Dec. 13

vs. Chattanooga

Atlanta, GA

Dec. 20

vs. Purdue

Indianapolis, IN

Dec. 29

Queens

Auburn, AL

More From Auburn Tigers on SI

feed

Published
Dre Gaines
DRE GAINES

Dre is a veteran of the U.S. Navy from Riverside, California. He is a Journalism major with a specialty in Sports Production. He has experience in sports media content production with Eagle Eye including reporting as well as producing/directing.

Home/Basketball