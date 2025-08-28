Auburn Basketball Releases 2025-26 Non-Conference Slate
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team has officially released its full non-conference schedule ahead of the 2025-26 season. There are two exhibition games included, which will not count towards the Tigers’ record.
The Tigers will look to avenge their Final Four loss last season by starting the new campaign against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in an exhibition game on Wednesday, Oct. 15. The exhibition game will take place in Birmingham, Alabama, relatively close to Auburn.
On Oct. 30th, Auburn will take on the Memphis Tigers in Atlanta for another exhibition game. This game will be a rematch of last season's Maui Invitational championship game, where Auburn defeated Memphis 90-76.
Auburn has seven opponents (excluding Memphis due to it being an exhibition match) that made the 2025 March Madness Tournament last season.
Notably, Auburn was not afraid to have a tough non-conference schedule last season, when they took on five ranked opponents in non-conference, including No. 4 Houston in Houston, Texas, and No. 5 Iowa State in the Maui Invitational Tournament.
This season appears to be much of the same with six Power 4 opponents on the schedule, including a matchup with fellow Final Four team Houston on Nov. 16 in Birmingham for the Battleground 2K25 and a game against Purdue on Dec. 20 in Indianapolis for the Indy Classic.
Another notable matchups include Auburn's appearance in the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas, where the Tigers will play Oregon on Nov. 24 and Michigan on Nov. 25, a matchup at home against North Carolina State on Dec. 3 for the ACC/SEC Challenge and another trip to Atlanta for the Holiday Hoopsgiving against Chattanooga on Dec. 13.
The Tigers will begin conference play on Jan. 3 on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Here is the full non-conference schedule for the Auburn Tigers:
Date
Opponent
Location
Oct. 15
vs. Oklahoma State (Exhibition)
Birmingham, AL
Oct. 30
vs. Memphis (Exhibition)
Atlanta, GA
Nov. 3
Bethune Cookman
Auburn, AL
Nov. 6
Merrimack
Auburn, AL
Nov. 11
Wofford
Auburn, AL
Nov. 16
vs. Houston
Birmingham, AL
Nov. 19
Jackson State
Auburn, AL
Nov. 24
Oregon
Las Vegas, NV
Nov. 25
Michigan
Las Vegas, NV
Dec. 3
NC State
Auburn, AL
Dec. 6
@ Arizona
Tuscon, AZ
Dec. 13
vs. Chattanooga
Atlanta, GA
Dec. 20
vs. Purdue
Indianapolis, IN
Dec. 29
Queens
Auburn, AL