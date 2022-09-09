The Auburn basketball social media pages are racking up interactions

Skull Sparks releases a list every month highlighting how many interactions each college basketball program's official social media pages receive, and Auburn came in at number two in August.

The Tigers had 391K interactions, second only to their SEC foe, the Kentucky Wildcats.

While Auburn was behind Kentucky, they were ahead of three blue blood programs; Duke, Kansas, and North Carolina.

This shows just how much the Auburn basketball program has grown since Coach Bruce Pearl has been on the Plains.

Where the program was before Coach Pearl's time, people would have laughed if you told them the basketball program would be where it is today.

A big thanks is also owed to the players who have helped build the Auburn basketball program to where it is today, like Jared Harper, Bryce Brown, Chuma Okeke, Isaac Okoro, and Jabari Smith. Without these guys and many more, the Auburn basketball program would be nowhere near as successful as it is today.

The Auburn basketball social media pages getting so many interactions and views is something that Coach Pearl can use when he recruits. It shows that Auburn is huge on the national stage and has tons of devout fans that love Auburn basketball.

It is just so exciting to see how far the Auburn basketball program has come over the years from the bottom to the top of the SEC.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch