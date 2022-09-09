Skip to main content

The Auburn basketball social media pages are racking up interactions

Auburn's basketball social media pages are receiving a ton of interactions.

Skull Sparks releases a list every month highlighting how many interactions each college basketball program's official social media pages receive, and Auburn came in at number two in August. 

The Tigers had 391K interactions, second only to their SEC foe, the Kentucky Wildcats. 

While Auburn was behind Kentucky, they were ahead of three blue blood programs; Duke, Kansas, and North Carolina. 

This shows just how much the Auburn basketball program has grown since Coach Bruce Pearl has been on the Plains.

Where the program was before Coach Pearl's time, people would have laughed if you told them the basketball program would be where it is today.

A big thanks is also owed to the players who have helped build the Auburn basketball program to where it is today, like Jared Harper, Bryce Brown, Chuma Okeke, Isaac Okoro, and Jabari Smith. Without these guys and many more, the Auburn basketball program would be nowhere near as successful as it is today.

The Auburn basketball social media pages getting so many interactions and views is something that Coach Pearl can use when he recruits. It shows that Auburn is huge on the national stage and has tons of devout fans that love Auburn basketball. 

It is just so exciting to see how far the Auburn basketball program has come over the years from the bottom to the top of the SEC. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a timeout as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 75-58.
Basketball

The Auburn basketball social media pages are racking up interactions

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nehemiah Pritchett vs Mercer.
Football

Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: Which position group underperformed?

By Trey Lee
Tank Bigsby with the carry vs Mercer.
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week Two of college football

By Lindsay Crosby
Oct 13, 2018; San Jose, CA, USA; General view of the San Jose State Spartans helmets before the game against the Army Black Knights at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against San Jose State

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin searching for a fist bump pregame vs Mercer.
Football

Five reasons the Auburn Tigers beat the San Jose State Spartans

By Cooper Posey
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley reacts pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

Could a two-quarterback system work for this Auburn football team?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Jul 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith II (1) dribbles as Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton trails the play during an NBA Summer League game at T&M. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith received his rating on the NBA 2K video game

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford attempts a pass pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

Midweek Mailbag: Looking at Auburn's quarterback situation

By Zac Blackerby