Auburn basketball’s trip to Las Vegas for the Players Era 8 tournament a week ago saw struggles from senior guard Kevin Overton. However, a return home could help him get his mojo back.

Overton finished with 15 points and four assists in Auburn’s win over Lipscomb on Tuesday night at the Neville Arena. He shot 50% from the field in his best game of the season, recording the most points, rebounds and assists he’s had in a game all season this year.

He was with the team a season ago in Steven Pearl’s first season as head coach. Pearl understood that players can get into slumps, but he trusts Overton to eventually get out of it.

“We know what he’s capable of,” he said. “So, it’s only a matter of time before he breaks out. Credit to him, though.”

Overton struggled last week, only playing a combined 22 minutes in his first two games of the tournament while not being in the starting lineup, which isn’t typical of the former Texas Tech guard. He was back in the starting rotation on Monday, even hitting a three-pointer in the second half while showing some emotion after sinking it.

@AuburnMBB is 3:32 away from improving to 4-3 heading into Thanksgiving.



They lead @LipscombMBB 95-62.



Here is a three from Kevin Overton pic.twitter.com/Ab0rmBZPKZ — Jay Douglas (@JayDoug2015) November 25, 2026

A 41.3% shooter from deep a year ago, Pearl understands the work he puts in behind the scenes to try to get going.

“Obviously, you saw his reaction when he made it because he works as hard as anybody,” he said, “and he wants to play well, and he wants to win, and I know he’s frustrated.”

In Auburn’s win over UNLV last week, he actually told the coaching staff to keep him out of the game because he wasn’t playing well, pushing him to respond when the team returned from out west. Fortunately, the Tigers have a strong bench pair in the backcourt to aid the effort, George Kimble III and Kolby King, to help fill the role when necessary.

When he’s on his game, it’s pretty to watch for Pearl, though.

“I thought he did a really good job tonight of getting us going offensively and it was great to see one going for him,” he said.

Simply put, Overton did the little things right in the win over the Bison, and he will look to string performances together as Auburn closes out the non-conference schedule for the next several weeks. He will look to be a critical contributor for this group in hopes to get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing it a season ago.

“I thought early in that game, he didn’t force things,” Pearl said. “He really attacked the paint, played off two feet and got it going from two early and didn’t force tough threes early in the game.”

The Tigers will face Clemson next in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. next Tuesday, and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

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