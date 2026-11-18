

The Auburn Tigers came into this season with just two returning starters from last year’s group: Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton, a pair of guards who were expected to be major contributors to this year’s squad. Pettiford has been a bit spotty but has still put up solid results, with the exception of the Arizona game, but Overton has been quiet throughout the season so far.

Over four games, Overton is averaging just 6.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, a far cry from the 14.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists he averaged per game last season. To kick off the season, Overton scored 12 points on a highly selective 4-for-5 shot selection, all of which came from beyond the arc, but he has not eclipsed that performance in the time since.

Against Appalachian State, Overton managed just five points on 1-for-6 shooting; then, against Arizona, the NIT MOP stepped up his total shot count, but struggled to find the bottom of the net, making just two of his 13 shots from the floor. Recently, against West Virginia, Overton had his quietest game to date this season, sinking just one of his five shot attempts for a total of four points on the day.

So, should Tiger fans be concerned about Overton? If he keeps this pace, absolutely, but the senior also got off to quite a slow start last season before ramping up production towards the midpoint of the Tigers’ 2025 campaign.

At the time, the junior fluctuated between 12 and 13-point performances and a few low-scoring affairs, including two six-point games and a two-point game against Michigan, before a big-time game against NC State, where he managed 29 points.

He struggled again in the following game against Arizona, managing just eight points, but after sitting most of the Tigers’ game against Chattanooga, Overton sprang to life and managed 10 more 20-point performances over the course of the season, with several more 15-19 point games mixed in.

So, like last season, the Tigers will need to get Overton going in big-time games if the senior is to find his rhythm this season, though there is one notable change from Overton’s play last season: his role. Last season, especially towards the beginning, Overton functioned as an off-the-bench guard who filled time when Tahaad Pettiford was off, but now, he is expected to be one of the Tigers’ leading producers this season.

That pressure could prove to be too much to bear for Overton, or he could rise to the occasion, as he did in the NIT last season. The senior has shown a propensity to get things moving when it matters, but the Tigers will hope that rhythm comes sooner rather than later, as they are in desperate need of more offensive production.

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