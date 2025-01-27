Auburn Tigers Johni Broome Takes Home Another Weekly SEC Honor
Auburn Tigers star forward Johni Broome was once again named SEC Player of the Week on Monday.
He previously earned weekly honors this season on Nov. 11, Dec. 2 and Dec. 16. It’s the fifth time receiving this honor overall.
In his return from an ankle injury, Broome led the top-ranked Tigers to a 53-51 win over No. 6 Tennessee at Neville Arena. He recorded a game-high 16 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and two steals versus the Volunteers.
It marked his 11th double-double performance of the season and the 71st of his career.
This performance comes after the injury took him out for two weeks, causing him to miss two conference games. Broome came off the bench and played 33 minutes. It was Auburn’s 11-straight win of the season and seventh over a Top 25-ranked opponent.
He didn’t miss a beat.
Before his injury, Broome was a leading candidate for the Naismith College Player of the Year Award, and that’s still likely the case after his strong return. He would be the first Auburn player to win the award.
He was named to the watch list back in October. The last SEC player to win the award was Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe in 2022.
The Tigers are unanimously ranked in the AP Poll for the second week in a row as of Monday. The Coaches Poll also ranked them No. 1 and did so unanimously as well for the first time this week.