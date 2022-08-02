Auburn Twitter reacts to the Tigers landing Aden Holloway

The Auburn basketball team is in Israel, but that did not stop the Tigers from landing the first member of their 2023 recruiting class.

The Tigers landed four-star point guard Aden Holloway.

While he is a bit on the shorter side at six feet tall, he has very long arms, which help him to be able to shoot over and finish through bigger defenders.

Auburn Twitter has spent much of the time since Holloway committed deciding who he plays like, more Jared Harper or Sharife Cooper.

Holloway has many qualities that these two former Auburn point guards had. He can shoot the ball and finish at the rim like Harper could, and he can dish out assists left and right just like Cooper used to.

The most exciting part of Holloway's game is his ability to make jump shots from all over the court. His shot form is nearly perfect, which helps him shoot at a high percentage.

Holloway is the prototypical Bruce Pearl style of point guard who is not very big but plays with a ton of heart and effort.

Holloway is a leader in the locker room and has already started to recruit his friend and fellow Auburn target, Wesley Yates. Having a player on the team that can help the coaching staff recruit always helps, and it seems Holloway will take on this role.

Let's see what Auburn Twitter had to say about landing Holloway.

