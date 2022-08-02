Skip to main content

Auburn Twitter reacts to the Tigers landing Aden Holloway

Auburn Twitter was stoked to land point guard Aden Holloway.

The Auburn basketball team is in Israel, but that did not stop the Tigers from landing the first member of their 2023 recruiting class.

The Tigers landed four-star point guard Aden Holloway

While he is a bit on the shorter side at six feet tall, he has very long arms, which help him to be able to shoot over and finish through bigger defenders. 

Auburn Twitter has spent much of the time since Holloway committed deciding who he plays like, more Jared Harper or Sharife Cooper.

Holloway has many qualities that these two former Auburn point guards had. He can shoot the ball and finish at the rim like Harper could, and he can dish out assists left and right just like Cooper used to. 

The most exciting part of Holloway's game is his ability to make jump shots from all over the court. His shot form is nearly perfect, which helps him shoot at a high percentage.

Holloway is the prototypical Bruce Pearl style of point guard who is not very big but plays with a ton of heart and effort. 

Holloway is a leader in the locker room and has already started to recruit his friend and fellow Auburn target, Wesley Yates. Having a player on the team that can help the coaching staff recruit always helps, and it seems Holloway will take on this role.

Let's see what Auburn Twitter had to say about landing Holloway. 

La Lumiere's Aden Holloway drives to the basket during the LaLumiere vs. Legacy Early College NIBC Tournament basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium. La Lumiere Vs Legacy Early College
Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
La Lumiere's Aden Holloway during the LaLumiere vs. Legacy Early College NIBC Tournament basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium. La Lumiere Vs Legacy Early College
Lah Griddy and coach Bryan Harsin doing the GRIDDY during Auburn football practice on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Bryce Young drops back to pass during the first half against Auburn.
Adrian Posse, pro-style quarterback class of 2024 from Miami, Florida, arrives for Dabo Swinney 2022 Football Camp in Clemson Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Dabo Swinney 2022 Football Camp In Clemson With Recruit Prospects
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
