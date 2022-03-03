Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 81-68 overtime win over Mississippi State

Here are five takeaways from Auburn's SEC Title-clinching win over the Bulldogs.

For the fourth time in program history, Auburn has won or tied for the SEC Regular season title.

The Tigers (26-4, 14-3 SEC) finished off the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime late Wednesday night after a massive collapse in the second half despite the Tigers playing excellent basketball for the first period of the game. Auburn led by as many as 19 points in the first half, and proceeded to score a mere 9 in the first 12 minutes of the second.

It was ugly for about 25 minutes, sure, but the Tigers overcame their offensive woes in OT with a ton of help from KD Johnson.

Jabari Smith also played like his usual self, scoring a whopping 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting. He also added 10 rebounds and 2 assists. He continues to grow as a player as the postseason draws near.

Here are five takeaways from the win.

Auburn's small forward position continues to struggle © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports Allen Flanigan and Devan Cambridge combined to go 3-of-13 from the field, along with 4 turnovers. It's been clear to me that the SF position has been the Tigers' most consistent weakness throughout the entire season, with Flanigan and Cambridge (along with Lior Berman during the beginning of the season) struggling to take control of their role within the team. We've seen flashes, but overall the product has been poor. Auburn really needs the two players to understand what they do best and capitalize on it. Cambridge is a bouncy, athletic, and lean forward who does a great job using his vertical to crash the offensive glass, while being the primary recipient of some fantastic lobs. Flanigan is more physical. He can attack you downhill and in the paint, while also hounding you on the defensive end. Both of these guys need to stop taking inefficient shots and focus on their strengths. Auburn's defense was great in the first half, bad in the second, and fantastic in overtime © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports Mississippi State went the entire game without hitting a three (0-of-13). You would expect the worst three-point shooting team in the SEC (25% from beyond the arc) to shoot poorly, but Auburn did an excellent job of keeping State off the perimeter and forcing the Bulldogs into a lot of contested looks. However, in the second half there was a massive lull on defense where Auburn was protecting the three-point line, but giving up positioning inside almost every possession. The Tigers need to do a better job of sending extra help when Kessler is in a bind (which they did at times, but not enough to slow the Bulldogs down in the second half). KD Johnson went ballistic in OT © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports Johnson had two points on 1-of-4 shooting with four turnovers before the overtime period started. In desperate need of offense, Auburn turned to the Georgia transfer and he delivered in the clutch. 12 points on 3-of-3 shooting with two steals in the extra five minutes of play for Johnson. While he has been in a slump during SEC play, Johnson has done a much better job in these past two games of scoring when needed while playing solid defense. His 'out of control' style tends to get himself into trouble (as he did finish with four turnovers and played poorly until OT) but Johnson could be heating up at the right time. Chaos thrives in March. Auburn was man-handled in the paint for the second straight game © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports How about 50 rebounds for Mississippi State? The Bulldogs finished with a +18 rebounding margin, grabbing 21 offensive boards and scoring 20 second chance points. MSU really needed this win for a potential shot at the NCAA Tournament bubble. They are also 31st nationally in rebounding margin (+5). So naturally, the Bulldogs mustered up all the energy and desire they had for this one. They succeeded where they normally do. This isn't an excuse for Auburn, however. The Tigers really need to focus on the glass more, specifically so they don't give up second chance points. Auburn's second half slumps need to end © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports The Tigers were up by 12 at the half, and completely shut down on offense for the first 15 minutes of the second period. I am not knocking Bruce Pearl's ability to coach, but it does concern me that Auburn does not seem to both adjust well or sustain energy at halftime. Everything just comes to a slow crawl on the offensive end. Understand that while this may be a legitimate concern down the line, the Tigers will be playing home neutral site games from here on out. Maybe a change in environment will give Bruce Pearl & Co. the spark they need to keep their foot on the gas.

Auburn takes on South Carolina this Saturday at 12 p.m. CT.

