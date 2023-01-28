Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s loss to West Virginia

The Auburn Tigers faced a tough test in West Virginia Saturday as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Mountaineers were hot early. They shot extremely well and kept the Tigers off balance in the first half.

Auburn fought back in the second half and cut a 17 point lead down to one despite trouble with one sided officiating. Ultimately, Auburn came up short. Here are a few takeaways from tonight’s game.

Auburn is a streaky team

Auburn, across all sports, basketball certainly included, can be a roller coaster ride. This Tigers team can get hot, go on long winning streaks, and beat anyone in the nation. They can also get down, all momentum can dissipate, and they can lose to most anyone. Fortunately, when this team gets down, they eventually become motivated by adversity and it galvanizes them into another run.

The desire to prove others wrong has been essential to the psychology surrounding Auburn teams. These last two games have been tough, but Auburn is capable of getting back on track and finishing well this season.

Matchups are important

As they say, styles make fights. Matchups often decide games. Auburn’s last two matchups have been bad news. Big teams that apply effective pressure give Auburn fits and turn their offense from ok to terrible.

When this team struggles mightily on the offensive end, demoralization sets in and it effects their typically stellar defense. One thing leads to another, and Auburn can lose momentum for stretches of games that is hard to recover from.

Scoring guards and turnovers have led to losses

There are three commonalities in Auburn’s losses this season. Turnovers have been high, an opposing guard has had a big day, and Wendell Green Jr. and Johni Broome have struggled. When Auburn takes care of the ball, they usually win the game. Green and Broome are this team’s best players, but they are at times inconsistent and susceptible to certain matchups.

Fortunately, Tre Donaldson had his best game yet and appears to be growing as a scorer. Jaylin Williams and Allen Flanigan also played well. It’s also worth noting that Erik Stevenson had 31 points shooting an impressive 7-of-10 from three. Coach Bruce Pearl probably could have taken him in the portal this past year but appeared to choose not to. Auburn had another open scholarship spot, but was conservative in the portal this last offseason. Look for that to change this coming year.

Finally, here are some twitter reactions and highlights from tonight’s game

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

Auburn basketball commit Aden Holloway named McDonald's All-American

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch