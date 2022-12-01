ICYMI: Scott-Grayson Continues Dominance, Leads Tigers Past Little Rock

For the second time this season, Auburn women's basketball head coach Johnnie Harris was unable to lead her group from the sidelines due to illness; as they did in Harris' previous absence, the Tigers found themselves back in the win column when Little Rock came to Neville Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

The 70-48 victory improved interim head coach Damitria Buchanan's career record to 2-0 at the helm of a program; according to her, the last minute announcement applied pressure to succeed.

"You don't want to lose when you're in a position that you're not used to being in," Buchanan said. "Finding out last minute, that pressure falls on your shoulder. Didn't want to let our girls down, didn't want to let our fans down."

While the late switch to Buchanan may have created a sense of unfamiliarity within the Tigers program, production on the court remained constant as redshirt senior Honesty Scott-Grayson picked up right where she left off in Las Vegas.

The highly touted guard posted her third consecutive 20-point performance, hanging exactly 20 points and posting four rebounds in the contest. The Brick, New Jersey native accredits the strand of excellence to developed confidence in her teammates and herself.

"Having confidence in my shot and trusting that my teammates could find me," Scott-Grayson said. "Having confidence within myself."

Although the Auburn backcourt mainstay led her squad, the blowout victory was not achieved by her efforts alone. Junior forward Romi Levy recorded her first head-turning stat line since returning from an ACL tear, posting 18 points, 13 rebounds and a block in her 31 minutes of play time.

Levy was merely happy to be back on the court competing alongside her teammates.

"I tried to come out today and be here for my team and coach J," Levy said. "Once I crash the boards, all the other stuff is going to come. I will always bring my best. I had fun starting, I'll have fun coming off the bench. It doesn't matter to me."

Auburn women's hoops continues their home-stand on the hardwood against UCF on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. Coach J's squad will look to hand the red-hot Knights their first defeat on the young season.

