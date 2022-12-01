Skip to main content
ICYMI: Scott-Grayson Continues Dominance, Leads Tigers Past Little Rock

Taylor Sondgeroth | AU Athletics

ICYMI: Scott-Grayson Continues Dominance, Leads Tigers Past Little Rock

Honesty Scott-Grayson continued her string of outstanding performance on Wednesday afternoon when the Tigers delivered a sound beating to Little Rock.

For the second time this season, Auburn women's basketball head coach Johnnie Harris was unable to lead her group from the sidelines due to illness; as they did in Harris' previous absence, the Tigers found themselves back in the win column when Little Rock came to Neville Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

The 70-48 victory improved interim head coach Damitria Buchanan's career record to 2-0 at the helm of a program; according to her, the last minute announcement applied pressure to succeed.

"You don't want to lose when you're in a position that you're not used to being in," Buchanan said. "Finding out last minute, that pressure falls on your shoulder. Didn't want to let our girls down, didn't want to let our fans down."

While the late switch to Buchanan may have created a sense of unfamiliarity within the Tigers program, production on the court remained constant as redshirt senior Honesty Scott-Grayson picked up right where she left off in Las Vegas.

The highly touted guard posted her third consecutive 20-point performance, hanging exactly 20 points and posting four rebounds in the contest. The Brick, New Jersey native accredits the strand of excellence to developed confidence in her teammates and herself.

"Having confidence in my shot and trusting that my teammates could find me," Scott-Grayson said. "Having confidence within myself."

Although the Auburn backcourt mainstay led her squad, the blowout victory was not achieved by her efforts alone. Junior forward Romi Levy recorded her first head-turning stat line since returning from an ACL tear, posting 18 points, 13 rebounds and a block in her 31 minutes of play time.

Levy was merely happy to be back on the court competing alongside her teammates.

"I tried to come out today and be here for my team and coach J," Levy said. "Once I crash the boards, all the other stuff is going to come. I will always bring my best. I had fun starting, I'll have fun coming off the bench. It doesn't matter to me."

Auburn women's hoops continues their home-stand on the hardwood against UCF on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. Coach J's squad will look to hand the red-hot Knights their first defeat on the young season.

Auburn hires Hugh Freeze to become next head football coach

Five potential offensive coordinator candidates for Auburn

WATCH: Robby Ashford throws a touchdown in the Iron Bowl

Five potential defensive coordinator candidates for Auburn

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Honesty Scott-Grayson (23)_20221130_WBB_vSTL_TAS_331
Basketball

ICYMI: Scott-Grayson Continues Dominance, Leads Tigers Past Little Rock

By Harrison Tarr
Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Report: Auburn defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh will not be retained

By Lance Dawe
Coach Roc BellantoniFirst spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn defensive assistant Roc Bellantoni not retained under Hugh Freeze

By Lindsay Crosby
Wendell Green shooting free throws.
Basketball

Where does Auburn basketball rank statistically in the SEC?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Tyler Fromm (85),Robby Ashford (9),and Tank Bigsby (4) celebrate a touchdownduring the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Football

How Auburn compares to the rest of the SEC statistically through the regular season

By Cooper Posey
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

Auburn HC Hugh Freeze gives fiery response over competing in Iron Bowl: 'I hope they are a little nervous"

By Lance Dawe
Auburn athletic director John Cohen introduces Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

Opinion: Hugh Freeze won the press conference

By Jeremy Robuck
Sep 17, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Hugh Freeze is eager to start recruiting

By Jack Singley