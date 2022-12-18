Tigers Down Samford, Extend Win Streak to Six

Skip to main content

Tigers Deliver Emphatic Victory Over Samford, Extend Win Streak to Six

Auburn women's hoops refused to lose to in-state foe Samford, extending its win streak to six and delivered its largest margin of victory since 2008.

In the world of women's college basketball, every game presents an opportunity for a team to develop its identity, talent and confidence; for Auburn women's hoops, Sunday afternoon's non-conference clash with Samford was the perfect storm of improving in all three aspects.

To put it lightly, the Tigers refused to lose, delivering yet another emphatic victory over the visiting Bulldogs 91-37. The win is the largest margin of victory since the program defeated Sam Houston 119-54.

After watching senior guard Honesty Scott-Grayson tear up the hardwood over the past five contests, junior forward Romi Levy decided that Sunday afternoon was the time to remind the basketball world what she was capable of; Levy posted 13 points, four steals, three assists and a trio of rebounds in the first 20 minutes alone.

Scott-Grayson was not about to let the orange and blue clad fans forget about her; despite the rim being less-than generous from range, the star guard found her groove from mid-range — posting nine points from the floor — and forced the Bulldogs to respect her on the defensive end, poking away a pair of steals in the opening three minutes.

Auburn headed into the halftime intermission leading its opponent by a staggering 47-11 tally.

Despite taking its foot off of the gas in the tempo department, the second half was a continued scoring frenzy and defensive clinic for coach J's squad. As was commonplace in the first 20 minutes, Auburn found offensive production from all parts of its lineup.

Each Tiger to check in recorded at least 2 points.

The likes of Precious Johnson, Mya Pratcher and Kaitlyn Duhon were given meaningful minutes. The young group continued to implement the full-court press, generating turnovers and building on the physical brand that coach Harris has emphasized throughout the majority of the young season.

Coach J's group will look to close out their non-conference slate on a seven-game winning streak when the Ospreys of North Florida enter Neville arena for the conclusion of Auburn's six-game homestand on Tues. Dec. 20. Tipoff between the familiar foes is set for noon central time on SEC Network plus and the Auburn Radio Network.

Must read stories

Top five positions of need for Auburn football through the transfer portal

Baumhowers to provide NIL deal for Auburn's offensive line

NC State quarterback Devin Leary set to visit Auburn

Offensive lineman Connor Lew flips from Miami to Auburn

Former Auburn player and coach set to be named Arkansas' defensive coordinator

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Romi_Levy__11__20221130_wbb_vLR_ee_221
Basketball

Tigers Down Samford, Extend Win Streak to Six

By Harrison Tarr
Aubie before the game between Auburn and Western Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Recruiting

Auburn football flips three-star DT Stephen Johnson

By Lance Dawe
Sep 18, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A Florida International Panthers helmet on the turf before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

TE Rivaldo Fairweather has committed to the Auburn Tigers

By Jack Singley
Sept. 09, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; Indy flies before Football vs Mercer Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Recruiting

Four-star safety Sylvester Smith commits to Auburn

By Lance Dawe
JC Hart
Football

JC Hart to potentially wear No. 2 at Auburn, first Tiger to do so since Cam Newton

By Lance Dawe
Nov 10, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies players run onto the field before a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ranking the strength of every NIL collective in the SEC

By Lance Dawe
Jarquez Hunter carries the ball vs Penn State.
Football

A look ahead to Auburn football's 2023 running back room

By Lance Dawe
Dec 14, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) dribbles against Long Beach State Beach forward Lassina Traore (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball vs USC odds, notes, predictions

By Lance Dawe