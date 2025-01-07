Everything You Need To Know About Auburn Tigers vs Texas Longhorns
The No. 2 Auburn Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center on Tuesday night for their first SEC road test of the season.
Auburn was led to an 84-68 win over Missouri in its SEC opener by Johni Broome who had 24 points and seven rebounds. Chad Baker-Mazara and Chaney Johnson each had 13 points and Denver Jones scored 10.
Texas fell 80-60 to No. 13 rival Texas A&M on the road in its conference play opener.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know for the game.
How To Watch the Auburn Tigers Take On the Texas Longhorns
The television broadcast for the game can be found on ESPN 2, Brian Custer and Daymeon Fishback will have the call. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT.
How To Listen to the Auburn Tigers Take On the Texas Longhorns
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Randall Dickey and Brad Law will have the radio call.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Texas Longhorns
This is the third-ever meeting between the two teams. It is the first matchup in the series in over 69 years and the first-ever road game in the series at Texas.
Auburn beat Texas 45-27 during the 1910-11 season and Texas won 83-76 against the Tigers in Montgomery, Ala. on Dec. 16, 1955.
Key Players to Watch
Star Auburn big man Johni Broome continues to dominate this season. Auburn’s star guard trio of Denver Jones, Miles Kelly and Tahaad Pettiford has been impressive to watch as well.
6-foot-6 freshman guard Tre Johnson leads Texas in scoring, averaging 19.0 points per game. 6-foot-7 senior forward Arthur Kaluma leads the Longhorns in rebounding, averaging 8.4 per game.
Betting Odds
Auburn is favored to pick up the win over Texas according to ESPN Bet. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Friday afternoon.
Spread: Auburn (-10.5)
Moneylines: Auburn (-650) Missouri (+425)
O/U: 150.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER