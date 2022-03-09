Skip to main content

Five keys for Auburn basketball in the SEC Tournament

Here are five keys for Auburn if they want to win the SEC Tournament Title.

The Tigers are entering the SEC Tournament in a bit of a down stretch.

If you count winning the SEC Regular Season title as a part of that stretch. Auburn started the year off 22-1 before losing three of their last four road games and finishing 27-4 (5-3 over their last eight matchups). There have been several issues through these final few games that the Tigers are going to need to correct in order to win the SEC Tournament.

Here are five keys for Auburn's run in the SEC Tournament.

Getting more out of Wendell Green Jr.

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Green's long distance shooting was apart of the reason Auburn's offense was so lethal for the first half of the season. Conference play definitely took a tool on him (27.7% three point shooting) and now the Tigers need him to find his rhythm once again.

Continuing to feed Jabari Smith the ball

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

SEC Freshman of the Year Jabari Smith finished the final six games of the regular season on a tear. Smith averaged 24.8 points and 7.3 rebounds during that stretch, and he has yet to cool off. Auburn's main source of offense needs to continue to thrive in the postseason if the Tigers are going to make a run in the SEC Tournament.

Avoiding slow starts to both halves

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn has been notorious for starting the first and second halves slow this season, especially so in SEC play.

Adjustments out of the locker room are going to be key. If Auburn finds themselves up by double digits against Texas A&M or Florida in the quarterfinals they need to keep their foot on the gas and not crumble like they've done in several road games (Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Mississippi State).

Figuring out the small forward position

Auburn Tigers guard Devan Cambridge (35) dunks the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.

The collective of Allen Flanigan, Devan Cambridge and occasionally Chris Moore has not been getting it done for the Tigers this season. Flanigan has been solid defensively but extremely turnover prone, Cambridge has been fun to watch catch lobs and sky in for rebounds, but he can be trigger happy with very little results (fourth on the team in three point attempts, ninth on the team in three point percentage).

Auburn doesn't need Flanigan and Cambridge to play insanely well, but more efficient minutes that what they've been providing would go a very long way for the Tigers.

Keeping Walker Kessler in the game

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The more minutes Kessler can play out of foul trouble, the more dominant Auburn's defense can be. The Tigers need the SEC Defensive Player of the Year to be active and energetic around the basket.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

General Football News

How Auburn performed in the NFL Scouting Combine

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after the game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 100-81.
Basketball

Five keys for Auburn basketball in the SEC Tournament

By Lance Dawe1 minute ago
Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) tackles Arkansas State Red Wolves wide receiver Corey Rucker (7) following a reception during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football offers transfer wide receiver

By Zac Blackerby7 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: We learned more about Auburn football's quarterback battle

By Zac Blackerby7 hours ago
_DSC9997
Baseball

Auburn pitching has been vulnerable in the 1st inning

By Lindsay Crosby9 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Basketball

Bruce Pearl, Jabari Smith, and Walker Kessler receive SEC Men's Basketball Postseason Awards

By Lance DaweMar 8, 2022
Auburn offensive lineman Nick Brahms (52) protects quarterback Bo Nix (10) as he throws the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Auburn defeated Ole Miss 20-14.
Podcasts

Podcast: A look at Auburn basketball in the SEC Tournament, who is Auburn football's starting offensive line?

By Zac BlackerbyMar 8, 2022
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Basketball

College basketball expert ranks Kentucky ahead of Auburn in latest rankings

By Zac BlackerbyMar 7, 2022
USATSI_17642269
Basketball

Auburn basketball rises in latest AP Top 25 Poll

By Lance DaweMar 7, 2022