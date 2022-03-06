Former Auburn Tigers in the NFL Scouting Combine Results

Here are the results from three former Auburn Tigers worked out in front of NFL teams this weekend.

Auburn had representation from three defensive players this weekend in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Cornerback Roger McCreary, linebacker Zakoby McClain, and safety Smoke Monday all performed drills with the hopes of improving their NFL draft stock in next month's NFL draft in Dallas.

Roger McCreary

Height: 5'11

Weight: 190

40 time: 4.5 seconds

NFL.com's scouting overview:

Press-man cornerback with physical limitations that could create occasional roller-coaster matchups on Sundays. McCreary is aggressive, with the play strength to bully the release and alter route timing. He lacks fluidity in lateral transitions from off-man and lacks make-up burst to stay connected to cross-country routes. Tall receivers have advantages on jump balls and fades, but finding catch space will be a chore for opponents when he's in phase on vertical routes. He has average starting talent as a CB2/3 b

Zakoby McClain

Height: 5'11

Weight: 228

40 time: 4.69 seconds

Vertical jump: 33 inches

Broad jump: 117 inches

NFL.com's scouting overview:

Undersized linebacker but you wouldn't know it by the way McClain plays the game. His block take-ons are explosive and worthy of highlight reels by themselves. His lack of size doesn't factor as much as expected, but his lack of length catches up with him as both a short-area and pursuit tackler. McClain is more than capable of handling his business near the line of scrimmage but he's an average athlete with unremarkable range who might not offer enough third-down value for some teams. He has good backup talent with a chance to become an eventual starter as an outside 'backer in a 4-3 or inside 'backer in a 3-4.

Smoke Monday

Height: 6'2

Weight: 207

40 time: 4.52 seconds

Broad jump: 154 inches

NFL.com's scouting overview:

Two-year starter with a fierce field demeanor but limitations that could be a concern in the passing game. Monday's an alpha with hitting always on his mind, but occasionally the big-game hunting will lead to missed tackles. He lacks top-end speed to stay connected for long periods of time and his instincts and play recognition can be spotty when processing. Monday should find a role as a force player near the line of scrimmage but his ceiling might be dictated by how a team decides to use him.

