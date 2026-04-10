Former Four-Star Auburn Guard Announces Intent to Stay with Tigers

It has certainly been an interesting first few days of the Transfer Portal for the Auburn Tigers, which has already had five players announce their intent to either stay with the program or depart for the transfer portal. On Thursday, freshman combo guard Simon Walker announced that he will be staying on the Plains for his second season of college.

Walker was a four-star in Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class, joining the likes of Sebastian Williams-Adams, Kaden Magwood and others in a stacked Auburn class that looked to fill the void that the 2025 Final Four team left behind.

The freshman did not see much action in his debut season with the Tigers, largely due to a right foot injury that kept him sidelined throughout the start of the season, but he still managed to average 2.5 points per game on an average of five minutes played per game.

His best performance came against Jacksonville State, where he sank all five of his 3-point attempts for a total of 15 points.

The freshman only appeared in two games during the Tigers’ 2026 NIT run, playing a total of six minutes and scoring three points on 1-for-2 shooting. Walker only attempted 12 field goals from inside the 3-point arc this season, while he put up 17 3-point attempts, of which he made nine.

Walker, as mentioned, is the fifth Tiger to announce final intent, as forward Filip Jovic is already set to transfer to UCLA, and freshman guard Magwood announced recently that he would be entering the portal, as well.

Though much of Auburn’s future roster is still uncertain at this time, Walker will join NIT MOP Kevin Overton as well as Elyjah Freeman on next year’s squad, as those are the only others who have officially announced their intent to stay on the Plains.

Walker should see much more production in his second year with the Tigers, though he may find himself with some competition from incoming freshman Caleb Williams, a three-star shooting guard who signed with the Tigers back in November.

Despite what the Tigers’ eventual roster may end up looking like, Walker should prove to be a dangerous three-point threat for opposing teams in the 2026-27 season, and the Auburn family should be happy to have him back.

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