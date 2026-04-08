Auburn Guard Announces Intent to Transfer

On Wednesday, Kaden Magwood, a freshman guard for the Auburn Tigers, announced that he will be entering the transfer portal after just one year with the program. This news comes in the wake of the Tigers’ NIT win, along with the news of other Tigers’ intent to stay or transfer.

Magwood, who was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, averaged just 10.6 minutes per game in his lone year with the Tigers, most of which came during the NIT. In those 10 minutes per game, Magwood managed to average 3.6 points per game and 1.8 assists per game.

Magwood committed to Auburn back in November of 2024, choosing the Tigers over his other top schools in NC State and Ole Miss. Now, those schools are programs to watch for Magwood’s next team, along with Louisville, where Magwood originally hails from.

Auburn freshman guard Kaden Magwood announces his intention to enter the transfer portal via Instagram.



“This was not an easy decision for me, but I believe it’s the right step for me and my future.” pic.twitter.com/RmlugVTKPc — Gunner Norene (@norene_gunner10) April 8, 2026

This news comes in the wake of another notable Tiger transfer, forward Filip Jović. Jović was a key piece of Auburn’s backcourt this year, but he announced just a few days ago that he is also planning to transfer, and some reports say he is looking for a $2 million deal with his next program.

Without Magwood and Jović, both of whom were freshmen in 2026, the future of the Tigers’ basketball roster suddenly appears uncertain. At the moment, the Tigers are still set to retain Sebastian Williams-Adams, another big freshman, though he has yet to announce a 100 percent commitment to stay on the Plains.

One key player who will be staying on the Plains, and potentially filling the void that Magwood leaves, is Kevin Overton, who recently announced that he will be staying in Auburn for his final year of eligibility in 2027. Overton, the 2026 NIT Most Outstanding Player, is likely to be a massive piece of Auburn’s 2027 team and may be the piece that the roster is built around.

Auburn may have a replacement piece for Magwood if he truly is gone, as class of 2026 small forward Caleb Williams committed to Auburn back in October. The Tigers also have a big man to replace Jović, if necessary, in former French professional Narcisse Ngoy, who committed to Auburn just over a week ago.

The future of the Tigers’ roster, though, is still quite uncertain, with key players like Tahaad Pettiford and Williams-Adams yet to decide on their plans for next year, but whatever they decide, they will likely be on a Magwood-less roster.

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