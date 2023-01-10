Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball team earned a much-needed win against the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend inside Neville Arena.

Now, the Tigers must win away from home in Oxford, Mississippi against the Ole Miss Rebels. In Auburn's first game in SEC play away from Neville Arena, the Tigers had one of the worst showings in recent memory against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ole Miss is a winless 0-3 in SEC play so far this season losing to Tennesee, Alabama, and Mississippi State.

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Ole Miss

The Auburn Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels tip off at 8:00 pm CT on ESPNU. Kevin Fitzgerald and Carolyn Peck will call the action.

You can hear the radio call on the Auburn Sports Network. Andy Burcham and Brad Law will describe the action.

Series History

Auburn leads 79-64 in the all-time series with Ole Miss. The Tigers swept the regular-season series including an 80-71 road win in Oxford.

The Tigers have only won on the road 26 times in 143 games played in the series. Last year, they snapped a two-game skid against the Rebels.

Fun fact

Per a release from Auburn, the Tigers’ upset of No. 13-ranked Arkansas on Saturday was among the top home wins against a Top 25 opponent in the Bruce Pearl Era. It was also the largest margin of victory (+13) of those victories against Top 15 opposition.

W, 80-71 (+9) vs. No. 12 Kentucky on Jan. 22, 2022

W, 88-82 (+6) vs. No. 12 Missouri on Jan. 26, 2021

W, 72-59 (+13) vs. No. 13 Arkansas on Jan. 7, 2023

W, 75-66 (+9) vs. No. 13 Kentucky on Feb. 1, 2020

W, 75-70 (+5) vs. No. 13 Kentucky on Jan. 16, 2016

Related stories

Lawrence Johnson commits to Auburn

Auburn early depth chart

Louisiana radio host speculates on DeMario Tolan

Robby Ashford had an average season on the ground

What makes Kayin Lee so special?

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch