Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers are aiming to win back-to-back road games this week after an impressive showing against LSU Wednesday night. Saturday's task is defeating a South Carolina Gamecocks team that has struggled in SEC play despite beating Kentucky earlier this season.

The Tigers currently rank No. 11 in the country in defensive efficiency and No. 23 in offensive rebounding (14.9). They also grabbed 30 defensive rebounds at LSU – the fourth time this season over 30 next to Northwestern (31), Saint Louis (34), and Washington (31).

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the South Carolina Gamecocks

The SEC battle between the Auburn Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will tip off at 2:30 pm CT on the SEC Network. Roy Philpott and Mark Wise will cover the action.

You can hear the radio broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network. Andy Burcham and Brad Law will have the call.

Series history

Auburn leads 29-19 in the all-time series with South Carolina. The Tigers have won the last five-straight meetings between the two schools. Last season, Auburn swept the regular-season series with the Gamecocks capped off by an 82-71 victory on Senior Day on March 5, 2022, at Neville Arena. The Tigers also cut down the nets postgame to celebrate winning the SEC regular-season title outright.

During his time in the SEC at Auburn and Tennessee, Coach Pearl is 8-3 all-time (.727) on the road at South Carolina – his best career road-winning percentage in league play next to Georgia (10-5).

