Skip to main content

WATCH: Jabari Smith shares special moment with LeBron James

Jabari Smith had a fun conversation with LeBron James during their matchup.

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets took on the Los Angeles Lakers, which led to a special moment for him and LeBron James. 

James has been in the league for quite a while but happened to take on Smith's dad in his first career NBA game. 

Smith made James aware of this, and James responded, "why you do that to me" Smith responded, "you feel old, don't you." 

This had to be a cool moment for Smith, as James is widely considered the best basketball player of all time. 

After the Lakers defeated the Rockets 140-132, Smith's father shared a moment with James, which capped off an entertaining evening. 

Smith had 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the loss, while James dropped a whopping 48 points. 

An occurrence like this is so interesting for Auburn fans as it isn't something you would have expected to hear about previous to the resurgence of the program under Coach Bruce Pearl. 

This was a really heartwarming event to be able to watch as Smith got to share a special moment with one of the players he grew up watching when his NBA dreams were born. 

Let's take a look at the moment shared between Smith and James, as well as the interaction between James and Smith's father. 

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Jan 13, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Jabari Smith shares special moment with LeBron James

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

The Auburn Daily Show: Auburn football named one of the biggest winners of the 2023 transfer portal

By Lance Dawe
Screen Shot 2023-01-15 at 8.11.47 PM
Football

Podcast: Auburn football adding Austin Keys and DeMario Tolan makes spring more interesting

By Zac Blackerby
Christian Burnette
Basketball

Auburn lands in-state PWO running back Christian Burnette

By Lance Dawe
Wendell Green
Basketball

Auburn basketball jumps inside top 20 of latest AP Top 25 poll

By Lance Dawe
Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; General views of the stage prior to the start of the SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Looking Back: The First 3 Seasons of Every SEC Coach Since 2012

By Matthew Redding
Jeremy Garrett
Football

Look: Auburn defensive line coach took his group to dinner

By Zac Blackerby
Wendell Green
Basketball

SEC men's basketball power rankings: Auburn moves up

By Cooper Posey