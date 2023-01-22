Skip to main content

Where Auburn basketball currently stands in various bracketology predictions

Here is what some of the major bracketology experts are saying about the Auburn Tigers in their latest field of 68.
Auburn basketball is currently finding consistency in their identity as the final third of the season approaches.

The Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC) are currently in a good spot as far as the SEC standings go - they're tied for second place with Tennessee at 6-1 in conference play - but their resume needs a little bit of work. Auburn is No. 20 in the latest NET rankings and only possesses one Quad 1 win. KenPom also doesn't have a ton of faith in the Tigers, placing them at sixth in the SEC in strength of schedule.

With less than 50 days until Selection Sunday, here is what some of the major bracketology experts are saying about Auburn and where they currently land in their latest field of 68:

ESPN (Joe Lunardi): No. 6 seed, Midwest Region

Wendell Green vs Georgia State

Lunardi currently has Auburn as a No. 6 seed, facing off against No. 11 Boise State in the Midwest Region of his bracket. The Tigers are one of five SEC teams in his field.

This is the lowest projection of the three major outlets, but it's also the most outdated. Lunardi hasn't updated his Bracketology in two days - thus, leaving out the Tigers' win over South Carolina as well as a variety of upsets that occurred over the weekend.

Other No. 6 seeds include Illinois, Duke, and Providence.

CBS (Jerry Palm): No. 5 seed, Midwest Region

Johni Broome

Auburn is slotted in as a No. 5 seed in the same region as Alabama, according to Palm. No. 12 Oral Roberts would be the draw for the Tigers, who are currently sitting at a crossroads.

The final 12 games of the season should be tough, as it features four ranked matchups (Alabama, Tennessee) and a road trip to Kentucky. ESPN's BPI doesn't like the stretch.

Auburn may end up being slotted a couple of seeds higher or a few seeds lower by the time all is said and done.

Other No. 5 seeds include Providence, Michigan State, and Baylor.

NCAA.com (Andy Katz): No. 5 seed, Midwest Region

Jaylin Williams vs Georgia State

Katz also has the Tigers in the Midwest Region as a No. 5 seed, but facing off against the No. 12 seed Kent State instead of Oral Roberts.

Six SEC teams make the cut in Katz's bracket, with Kentucky slotting in as a No. 10 seed. Katz also does us the favor of not just seeding every individual team, but also showing where teams are ranked overall. According to the bracket, the Tigers are the 17th best team in the tournament.

Other No. 5 seeds include Miami (Fla.), Baylor, and Michigan State.

