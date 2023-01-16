SEC men's basketball power rankings: Auburn moves up

It was a wild weekend of basketball in the SEC. Auburn puts another game in the win column while Tennessee and Arkansas both take a loss. Alabama and Texas A&M remain the only two teams undefeated in conference play. Let's rank each team 1-14.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (15-2)

Alabama remains unbeaten in conference play, along with some big wins early in the season it's hard to argue anyone else would be in the number one spot.

2. Auburn Tigers (14-3)

The Tigers extended their home winning streak this weekend against Mississippi State. Auburn is at number two because they are the second-highest-ranked SEC team in the RPI rankings.

3. Tennessee Volunteers (14-3)

Tennessee falls to number three after a poor performance against Kentucky. Despite their big wins this season the Vols didn't seem to have it together this weekend.

4. Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5)

Despite their four SEC losses the Razorbacks still remain in the top 25 at #15.

5. Missouri Tigers (13-4)

Missouri is 2-3 in the SEC and is ranked #20th in the country.

6. Texas A&M (12-5)

The Aggies remain unbeaten in conference play including a win over Missouri but with Auburn and Arkansas coming up on their schedule many don't expect them to remain undefeated.

7. Kentucky Wildcats (11-6)

Kentucky moves from nine to seven after their win against Tennessee.

8. LSU Tigers (12-5)

LSU is 1-4 in conference team and only has one impressive win this season.

9. Georgia Bulldogs (13-4)

Georgia is 3-1 in SEC play with a win over Auburn.

10. Florida Gators (10-7)

Florida has a win over Missouri and their only in-conference loss is to Texas A&M.

11. Mississippi State (12-5)

Of the Bulldogs' four SEC losses, three of those came from Alabama, Tennessee, and Auburn. As the season progresses we will find out what kind of team Mississippi State actually Is.

12. Vanderbilt Commodores (9-8)

Yes, they beat Arkansas but they do not have any other impressive wins so far.

13. South Carolina Gamecocks ( 8-9)

The Gamecocks have been beaten by a large margin more than once this year.

14. Ole Miss Rebels (8-9)

Ole Miss has still not won an in-conference game this season.

