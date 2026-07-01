Former Auburn Star on the Move in NBA, Inks Massive Contract

There have been few Auburn Tigers who have brought as much to the program as Walker Kessler did, and now, he is continuing to reap the benefits of his efforts.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Utah Jazz were trading Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers for a haul of draft picks, and that Kessler would be signing a massive deal with the Lakers.

Headed to Utah are unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, as well as first-round pick swaps for 2028 and 2030, according to Shams Charania. Kessler is set to sign a four-year, $130 million deal with the Lakers.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030, sources tell ESPN. Kessler will sign a massive four-year, $130 million deal with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/rt8b17fEQZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Kessler transferred to Auburn ahead of the 2021 season, after just one year at UNC. The 7-foot-2 center only averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists with the Tar Heels, playing exclusively off of the bench, recording minutes in 29 games but starting none.

From there, Kessler found a new home on the Plains, and to say he had an improvement of a season would be a massive understatement. Kessler started all 34 games that he recorded minutes in, averaging 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and a staggering 4.6 blocks per game. In fact, his 155 blocks on the season set a single-season record for the Tigers.

The Tigers went on quite a run in that season, though they could not ultimately get the job done, but Kessler still emerged with quite a full trophy case for his contributions to the Tigers.

For his efforts in that season, Kessler earned honors as the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year, the NABC Division I Defensive Player of the Year, earned a spot on the Associated Press All-America Third Team, USBWA Men’s Division I All-America Third Team, Sports Illustrated All-America Third Team, All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Defensive teams.

The North Carolina transfer also finished his Auburn career netting SEC Defensive Player of the Year, John R. Wooden Award Finalist, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Finalist, USBWA National Player of the Week (Jan. 4, 2022) and three-time SEC Player of the Week honors.

Kessler was drafted with the 22nd pick of the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, whom he never saw time with before being traded to the Jazz, where he flourished.

Now, he has a chance to add significant value to a Lakers team that is still trying to figure out a direction after LeBron James announced the team would be moving forward without him.

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