Lakers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 26

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a tough loss against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, as Doncic passed up an open look in the final seconds in a one-point game.

Now, the Lakers take on a Phoenix Suns team that has dropped seven of its last 10 games after losing to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Phoenix was without Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker in that game, and they are set as home underdogs for this matchup.

Los Angeles has a two-game cushion on the Suns in the Western Conference standings, but a few losses from the Lakers could push them back into the play-in tournament field.

Despite being well over .500 this season, the Lakers have a net rating of just -0.7 , a sign that they may be due for some regression down the stretch of the regular season.

The Suns have struggled on offense without Booker, going 6-9 overall in the 15 games that he’s missed. Can they bounce back from Tuesday’s loss in this divisional matchup?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference showdown.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Lakers -5.5 (-115)

Suns +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Lakers: -218

Suns: +180

Total

220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Lakers vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 26

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet, Arizona’s Family Sports

Lakers record: 34-23

Suns record: 33-26

Lakers vs. Suns Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Rui Hachimura – questionable

Jaxson Hayes – probable

Bronny James – out

Adou Thiero – out

Suns Injury Report

Cole Anthony – out

Dillon Brooks – out

Devin Booker – out

Jordan Goodwin – out

Haywood Highsmith – out

Lakers vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

LeBron James OVER 19.5 Points (-112)

This season, James is averaging 21.7 points per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from beyond the arc, and he’s put together a pair of solid scoring performances in his last two meetings with the Suns.

James has 26 and 23 points in those matchups, shooting a combined 15-for-31 from the field. The four-time league MVP has scored 20 or more points in seven of his nine games this month, averaging 20.9 points on 16.6 shots per game.

Phoenix has the No. 9 defense in the league, but with Brooks out, it isn’t nearly as loaded on the wing. I think James reaches his season average on Thursday.

Lakers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading the Phoenix offense:

The Lakers aren't a good defensive team this season, but they may not matter against the short-handed Suns on Thursday.

Phoenix is averaging just 103.2 points per game when Booker is out of the lineup this season, and things have gotten much worse in their last two matchups with both Booker and Dillon Brooks out.

The Suns scored just 77 points on Sunday in a loss to Portland, and they followed that up with an 81-point showing in a loss to Boston on Tuesday. The Suns have scored less than 100 points in six of the games Booker has missed this season, shooting just 42.5 percent from the field overall.

They simply lack shot creation without Booker or Brooks, and I think this line is inflated a little too much because of the Lakers' defensive struggles in the 2025-26 season. L.A. has looked a little better on that end as of late, allowing 111 points to Boston's No. 2 offense on Sunday and just 110 points to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

I think it can hold the Suns under this line on Thursday night.

Pick: Suns Team Total UNDER 107.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

