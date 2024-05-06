Did Charles Barkley Almost Recruit An NBA Legend To Auburn?
It's been well documented how much Auburn and NBA legend Charles Barkley has done for the Auburn basketball program.
As arguably the most public voice amongst Auburn folks, Barkley continues to share stories about how he always has Auburn's best interest in mind.
On The NBA on TNT, he told a story of when he first met Dirk Nowitzki in a game and as soon as he realized how talented and young he was, he instantly tried recruiting him to play for Auburn.
"Yeah, I think so but it went well," Nowitzki said after Barkley teased him for not going to Auburn. "I went straight from the army, which you didn't believe me at the time," says laughing and gesturing to Barkley.
Barkley and the rest of the panel start to laugh and then Barkley tells the story.
"We take the All-Star team over to Germany and (Nowitzki)'s 18. He's got 30 at halftime, and we were asking 'Who is that dude?' and after the game I walk up to him and ask 'Who are you?' He says I'm Dirk Nowitzki. I said are you 18? You want to go to Auburn? Can I get your information? I want you to go to Auburn.
"He looked at me with a straight face and said 'I've got to go in the army. I said 'Dude, you're seven feet tall, you're not going in the army."
As the SEC's official X account asked the question Sunday night, can you imagine if Nowitzki would have chosen Auburn? Fun to think about.