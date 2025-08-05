ESPN's Matt Stinchcomb Goes to Bat for Auburn Tigers Turnaround Season
AUBURN, Ala.- SEC Now’s Matt Stinchcomb recently created a list of SEC hopefuls, teams that have struggled recently, but have a chance to have a great 2025 season. The list included the Oklahoma Sooners, the Florida Gators, and the Auburn Tigers.
But the primary question for Stinchcomb was which of these teams has the most hope going into the 2025 campaign, in which Matt Stinchcomb believes the Auburn Tigers have what it takes to make it out of the lower levels of the conference.
Stinchcomb explains that just two seasons ago, Auburn had both the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide on the ropes late in their respective games.
“You could easily argue, you beat a Georgia team without Brock Bowers putting on his cape, catching five passes on the game-winning go-ahead drive,” Stinchcomb said on ESPN.
A similar argument was made for the Alabama matchup, where if they rushed more than two pass rushers, Auburn could’ve potentially won the game. Georgia and Alabama matchups were played in Jordan-Hare Stadium two years ago, and they are both set to return to Jordan-Hare this year against an improved Tigers team.
“They (Auburn) thought they were missing one piece, which was the quarterback position. They need to get better along the offensive front, I think that they actually have,” said Stinchcomb.
A lot of the team’s success this season will rely on the arm of Jackson Arnold and the abilities of the offensive line to give Arnold time to throw the ball. Hugh Freeze was well aware of the problems of the offensive line last season, which is why Freeze brought in transfer tackles Xavier Chaplin and Mason Murphy.
With the reloaded offensive line, Freeze is not afraid to make bold statements about his offensive line. Even saying, “I think we’re in the best position there. Actually, got an NFL grade back from the first guy that’s been here, and he has all five of those guys draft-able.”
In regard to the quarterback position, Arnold has all the tools he needs to succeed, pass-catching wise. The receiving core includes returning sophomores Cam Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons and someone I think everyone should keep on their radar, Perry Thompson.
To go along with those three, newcomers Horatio Fields and projected first-round draft pick Eric Singleton Jr. give Arnold plenty of confident options. The Auburn receiving corps is one of the best in college football, but it always falls on the quarterback position, whether or not they are able to put that on display.
The Tigers have a roster that is capable of competing, Hugh Freeze is confident in that, and SEC Now’s Matt Stinchcomb is also confident in that, having the Tigers listed as the most hopeful team that can have a turnaround 2025 season.