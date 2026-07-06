Analyst Previews Auburn Football’s Biggest Offensive Strength in 2026

The Auburn Tigers still have many questions surrounding their upcoming 2026 season, especially with new head coach Alex Golesh at the helm and a litany of new transfers that are set to make up the Tigers’ offense. 247Sports’ Christian Clemente still believes that the Tigers have a particular room on offense that could be a massive difference-maker come September.

More specifically, Auburn’s running backs are expected to be flying at heights unseen this year, especially with the big-time addition of Bryson Washington, who transferred over from Baylor this past offseason.

“The biggest strength likely comes in the backfield, pairing Brown with a stable of running backs,” Clemente said. “Jeremiah Cobb nearly went for 1,000 yards last year in Hugh Freeze’s incompetent offense, then Auburn went out and added Bryson Washington from Baylor as one of the top transfer running backs.

“You also have Nykahi Davenport who started at USF last year and Tae Meadows who started at Troy last year. So, four different starting running backs along with second-year back Omar Mabson II, who the staff is very high on.”

One of the aspects that made Auburn’s defense so lethal last year (and largely why it is expected to be as strong this year) was their depth and rotation, which allowed top-level players like Xavier Atkins to stay fresh, while also providing opportunities for other key players to shine in big moments.

Similarly, the Tigers’ running back room should have the depth for a deep rotation in 2026, in which the Tigers could use any of their four starters on any given play. Of course, Auburn returner Jeremiah Cobb is expected to take the lion’s share of touches this year, but do not sleep on the potential impact of Washington, Davenport or Meadows.

The Tigers will have opportunities to figure out which backs produce the best in which moments before SEC play, though their week one matchup against Baylor is no tune-up, so all four backs will still need to be on top of their game, even before conference play begins.

With that said, Cobb, Washington and quarterback Byrum Brown certainly have the credentials and experience to make big moves in 2026, as they are the only Auburn trio in recent memory to each boast over 1,000 career rushing yards. In fact, Brown eclipsed that number in 2025 alone.

Without a doubt, the Tigers are poised to be incredibly strong in the backfield this year, though one key weakness could prove to shake things up dramatically in the rushing game.

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