Skip to main content

REPORT: Former Auburn defensive coordinator taking the same job at Washington State

Former Auburn coach finds a new home.

Former Auburn defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding is taking the Washington State defensive coordinator job according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. 

Schmedding followed Bryan Harsin from Boise State to be Auburn's linebackers coach. After Derek Mason left Auburn as defensive coordinator, Schmedding was promoted to lead the defense. 

Thamel tweeted the report Sunday morning. He said, "Sources: Washington State is finalizing a deal to make Jeff Schmedding the school’s new defensive coordinator. He’s the former DC at Auburn and has coordinated at Boise State and Eastern Washington."

After Harsin was fired and replaced by Hugh Freeze, only Zac Ethridge and Carnell Williams were retained from the previous staff. Schmedding stayed as defensive coordinator under interim head coach Carnell Williams and the unit had a strong showing to finish the season with the Tigers. 

Auburn's first defensive coordinator of the Freeze era is Ron Roberts who was at Baylor last season. 

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Coach Jeff SchmeddingAuburn football pre training camp presser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

REPORT: Former Auburn defensive coordinator taking the same job at Washington State

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced duringAuburn basketball vs Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 7,.2023 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn Football's Projected 2023 Depth Chart

By Lindsay Crosby
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Football

Transfer LB DeMario Tolan from LSU commits to Auburn

By Lindsay Crosby
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (22)
Basketball

Podcast: Auburn basketball defeats the Arkansas Razorbacks

By Zac Blackerby
KD Johnson
Basketball

GALLERY: No. 22 Auburn picks up much needed win over No. 13 Arkansas

By Lance Dawe
HTBB0555
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s huge win vs. Arkansas

By Jeremy Robuck
Dylan Cardwell
Football

WATCH: Wendell Green finds Dylan Cardwell on the pick-and-roll dunk

By Lance Dawe
Dec 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4, left) dunks in front of Washington Huskies guard PJ Fuller II (4, right) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Wendell Green gets steal, finds Johni Broome for transition slam

By Lance Dawe