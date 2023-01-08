REPORT: Former Auburn defensive coordinator taking the same job at Washington State

Former Auburn defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding is taking the Washington State defensive coordinator job according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Schmedding followed Bryan Harsin from Boise State to be Auburn's linebackers coach. After Derek Mason left Auburn as defensive coordinator, Schmedding was promoted to lead the defense.

Thamel tweeted the report Sunday morning. He said, "Sources: Washington State is finalizing a deal to make Jeff Schmedding the school’s new defensive coordinator. He’s the former DC at Auburn and has coordinated at Boise State and Eastern Washington."

After Harsin was fired and replaced by Hugh Freeze, only Zac Ethridge and Carnell Williams were retained from the previous staff. Schmedding stayed as defensive coordinator under interim head coach Carnell Williams and the unit had a strong showing to finish the season with the Tigers.

Auburn's first defensive coordinator of the Freeze era is Ron Roberts who was at Baylor last season.

