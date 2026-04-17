Auburn DT Malik Autry Details Big Changes He's Made in Offseason

Auburn Tigers sophomore defensive tackle Malik Autry is a big man who came to The Plains with big expectations from just up the road in Opelika, Ala.

At 6'5 and nearly 340 pounds with five stars next to his name, Autry saw action in nine games and posted eight tackles as a true freshman. The Tigers were deep on the defensive line in 2025, and a year to get acclimated did him some good. He understood what he needed to work on to be better in 2026, and he's already seeing results.

"It's been a good spring," Autry said this week after practice. "Going into my sophomore year, just trying to change my body, understand the defense, and just keep developing. Got a new group of guys around me, so it's good to see new people and be able to teach in the defense and bring people along."

When Autry said he wanted to change his body, he wasn't joking. He's down nearly 25 pounds from his arrival weight last season.

"When I came into college, I was about 338," Autry said. "So I'm like 314 now, just trying to trim up, keep getting stronger, keep getting faster, and just lean out. So I'll be able to run more and play more snaps."

Defensive line is the most heavily rotated position during the course of a football game, and there will be plenty of competition for snaps. There will also be plenty of opportunity to make an impact.

Auburn brought in 39 transfers under first-year head coach Alex Golesh, including Cody Sigler from Arkansas State and Walter Mathis Jr. from LSU.

Autry will have the advantage of familiarity in defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin's system, the same position coach in Vontrell King-Williams, not to mention physical gifts few players can match.

"I'm feeling a lot more comfortable," Autry said. "It's been great so far. Coach Vontrell staying on me. He pushed me 'cause he knows what I can be. It really does feel like year two, and it's so exciting to keep on building over the summer and going into fall camp."

Having continuity on the defensive line has given Autry a confidence boost as the Tigers prepare for the upcoming season.

"It's great," Autry said. "Having somebody who believes in me, somebody who believed in me from the start, somebody who knows what to do, what I need to do to get to my full potential. So definitely.

"I love Auburn in general, but it's a blessing to have him back, so he can keep on developing me."

Autry has NFL size and potential down the road, and he's made big changes over the last 12 months to make sure he can be an impact player for the Tigers sooner rather than later.

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