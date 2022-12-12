Auburn expected to hire former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery as offensive coordinator

The Auburn Tigers are targeting former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery as their new offensive coordinator, per Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports.

Montgomery, 50, has spent the last eight seasons as the head coach of the Golden Hurricane, going 48-53 in that span. Tulsa fired him at the end of the regular season in November.

He spent time underneath Art Briles at Baylor as OC from 2008-2014, which included a four-year stretch where the Bears finished either first or second nationally in total offense. His offense's at Tulsa were nothing to scoff at, either.

From 2003-2006, Montgomery coached quarterbacks and running backs at Houston. He was promoted to co-OC in 2007 before moving to Baylor the following season.

Combined with Hugh Freeze's offensive expertise, this should be a very intriguing duo.

Freeze put an emphasis on X's and O's in his coordinator hires, and Montgomery has proven himself to be one of the better offensive minds in the game at both the Group of Five and Power Five level.

The Tigers are also zeroing in on former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to become their next DC.

Must read stories

The best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Jake Thorton as offensive line coach

ESPN analyst believes this transfer quarterback would fit well in Hugh Freeze's offense

The best offensive linemen available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Wesley McGriff, returns for third stint with Tigers

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch