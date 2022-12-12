Skip to main content

Auburn expected to hire former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery as offensive coordinator

The Tigers are zeroing in on an intriguing OC hire.
The Auburn Tigers are targeting former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery as their new offensive coordinator, per Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports.

Montgomery, 50, has spent the last eight seasons as the head coach of the Golden Hurricane, going 48-53 in that span. Tulsa fired him at the end of the regular season in November.

He spent time underneath Art Briles at Baylor as OC from 2008-2014, which included a four-year stretch where the Bears finished either first or second nationally in total offense. His offense's at Tulsa were nothing to scoff at, either.

From 2003-2006, Montgomery coached quarterbacks and running backs at Houston. He was promoted to co-OC in 2007 before moving to Baylor the following season.

Combined with Hugh Freeze's offensive expertise, this should be a very intriguing duo.

Freeze put an emphasis on X's and O's in his coordinator hires, and Montgomery has proven himself to be one of the better offensive minds in the game at both the Group of Five and Power Five level.

The Tigers are also zeroing in on former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to become their next DC.

Oct 1, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery looks on during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Cincinnati won 31-21. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn expected to hire former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery as offensive coordinator

