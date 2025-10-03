Auburn Failing to Establish Identity, Says CBS Sports' Writer
When the Auburn Tigers landed wide receiver Cam Coleman as a five-star high school recruit, many envisioned touchdowns by the bushel and highlight reel performances. Given his natural ability, Coleman would step into the lead receiver role with the Tigers by every metric and analysis. Yet, for the first 16 games of his career, it does not seem to be the case.
Even though it is not primarily his fault, Coleman is one of many shortcomings for the Tigers in 2025.
CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah spoke to Auburn Tigers on SI, providing context and his thoughts about the Auburn program.
What does it say about Hugh Freeze's approach in quarterback selection that seemed to stultify Coleman's growth?
I got a chance to see Coleman in person for the first time this year in Waco, and it’s a marvel how that guy can catch the football. He only had one catch during live action, but his hands and catch radius made him almost vacuum the ball into his waiting arms. It’s a travesty that Auburn’s complete failure to find a passing offense over multiple years has held him back. Through 16 career games, Coleman has only 853 yards. This year, he’s outside the top 100 in receiving yards per game. We should be talking about Coleman in the same breath as Jeremiah Smith. Instead, he’s an afterthought, through no fault of his own.
Auburn invested millions in Jackson Arnold. So far, the team is 3-2, and Arnold looks tentative in passing. How would you suggest the offense change?
The simple fact is, Auburn has to get the ball in the hands of its best players by any means possible. The dropback passing game has not accomplished it. The Tigers have to lean on their running game, which has been solid when sack-adjusted. However, the real key is getting the ball in receivers' hands through screen passes, sweeps, direct snaps, or any other way. It’s frustrating not to see Ashton Daniels or Deuce Knight get real snaps, though you’d imagine they haven’t shown enough in practice to unseat Arnold. At this point, Auburn probably needs to get Daniels out there just to see if he can get the ball out quicker.
Freeze mentioned that he, OC Derrick Nix, and the quarterback coach all handle the playcalling. Will this be Freeze's ultimate undoing?
While the playcalling has been a damper, I would point more to the complete failure to establish an identity. Freeze teams at Ole Miss were known for exciting quarterback play and attacking defenses. Freeze teams at Auburn are known for… nothing? Even from game to game, there’s nothing fans can expect to be consistent in game plan or execution, on either side of the ball. If you can’t turn any aspect of your team into a consistently positive unit, you can’t succeed in the SEC.
If Auburn does part with Freeze, who would be the ideal replacement?
There are a few different directions that I think the athletic department could take, but Tulane coach Jon Sumrall would be a strong fit. Sumrall was a longtime assistant at Kentucky and has built powerhouses at Troy and Tulane. He would bring a physical, defensive identity but has also done a strong job of identifying offensive systems that work. At Auburn, he would thrive.