Auburn Family Shows Faith in New Football Coach Alex Golesh



There is still quite a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Auburn Tigers, especially their new offense, but the Auburn family has not been deterred.

On Friday, the University announced that it had sold out of football season tickets for the fourth-straight season, illustrating just how much the Auburn family already believes in Alex Golesh.

The Auburn family has become known for showing up and showing out for their teams, coaches and players. Take last year, for example: Hugh Freeze and his roster only recorded five wins throughout the season, and yet Jordan-Hare was packed for every single home game, perhaps due to Freeze’s constant reassurance that the Tigers were ‘so close.’

The Tigers now have a much better outlook on their upcoming season, with many different networks projecting them to improve on last season, despite a harder schedule that now includes an extra SEC matchup.

Golesh has done quite a lot to inspire faith in his roster, too; the Tigers have brought in Byrum Brown, who has already drawn Cam Newton comparisons due to his highly aggressive dual-threat nature and immense physical prowess, as well as several other key pieces like Baylor transfer RB Bryson Washington, who will provide exceptional depth for Jeremiah Cobb.

Defensively, the Tigers lost a few major players, including Keldric Faulk, an NFL Draft First-Round pick, as well as Keyron Crawford, who was swept up in the third round. However, Golesh was quick to fill those roles, particularly off the edge, with key transfers like Da’Shawn Womack, who is easily the Tigers’ most anticipated defensive transfer this year.

Additionally, the Tigers have kept many key pieces of the defense that dominated the SEC last year, even if the offense meant that effort did not show up in the win total. Xavier Atkins, who is already receiving NFL Draft buzz, will return for his second season with the Tigers, along with Demarcus Riddick, Bryce Deas and Elijah Melendez, and that is only the linebacker room.

In the secondary, key pieces like Champ Anthony, who is still looking for his first injury-free season, and Rayshawn Pleasant will return for the 2026 season under Golesh.

Recruiting, though, is where Golesh may have made the biggest splash in his young Auburn career. The Tigers have put together one of the best 2027 classes in the nation, and Golesh has not allowed Alabama, Georgia, Penn State or a host of other teams to get in his way as he dominates the boards.

Golesh is easy to believe in right now– after all, he has really done just about everything right so far– but we will see how the Auburn Family’s opinion changes on him once the season kicks off. It could get a whole lot better, or a whole lot worse– just ask Hugh Freeze.

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