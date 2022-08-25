Skip to main content

ESPN lists Auburn as one of twenty teams with a chance to make the College Football Playoff

ESPN released a list of twenty schools they believe have a chance of making the College Football Playoff, and the Auburn Tigers made the list. The Tigers were given a 2.1% chance of making the College Football Playoff, and a 0.1% chance of winning the National Championship.

There are five SEC schools on this list, not including Auburn. These schools are Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas A&M, and LSU.

The reason Auburn is on the list according to ESPN is that the College Football Playoff committee will recognize that Auburn has the hardest schedule in the country. The Tigers will play five of the twenty teams on the list, making their road to the College Football Playoff a difficult one.

ESPN listed what the committee would potentially dislike from this Auburn team, which would include a loss to Penn State in week three.

They believe that Auburn escaping SEC play without a loss is highly unlikely, so being 4-0 in non-conference play is a must.

The Tigers' most challenging test is listed as their away game with rival Alabama on November 26th. Auburn has been given a 10.1% chance to win that contest. 

Auburn has the talent on the roster to make the College Football Playoff. The issue with their talent is that most of it is inexperienced, including three key positions - the quarterback room, the wide receiver room, and in the secondary. 

If the starters at these positions can hold their own and be productive, the Tigers could have a very successful season ahead of them. 

The quarterback position will be critical. Whether it is TJ Finley or Robby Ashford under center for the Tigers is unknown, but the starter will need to perform in order for this team to succeed. 

One thing that Auburn fans know is that when the Tigers are underdogs, they often put the world on notice.

Could this be a season where the national media is overlooking Auburn? We will find out here in the coming weeks. 

